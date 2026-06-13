BJP's Prakash Reddy said Congress leaders should know how to file nominations after the SC rejected Meenakshi Natarajan's plea. Natarajan's nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat was rejected over an allegedly undisclosed criminal case.

BJP Hits Out at Congress

A day after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan, challenging the rejection of her nomination papers, Telangana BJP Spokesperson Prakash Reddy said that the the senior leaders of the Congress should know how to file nominations and termed it as their "problem".

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"...When the Returning Officer rejected the file, he is answerable to the Election Commission, who is answerable to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court in turn is answerable to the Constitution. They must understand why it was rejected... If they have filed the case knowingly, then it is only a political game. I strongly feel that not mentioning the case in the draft submitted by Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha seat is itself a mistake, and not accepting the mistake is their opinion. However, the senior leaders of the Congress party should know how to file a draft, the documents and the nomination... It is their problem and in no way connected to the political system," he told ANI.

Natarajan Blames 'Compromised' Election Commission

Following the rejection of her plea, Natarajan hit out at the Election Commission "We all know the Election Commission's stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court."

"I have been saying from day one that the Election Commission is deeply compromised, and today this has been proven once again. When the lawyer for the State of Madhya Pradesh stands up, this isn't a matter concerning the State of Madhya Pradesh. We weren't fighting against the states; we were talking about the Election Commission. We were highlighting how the Returning Officer was compromised, and they have been exposed before the public..." the Congress leader said.

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers.

"We are not inclined to entertain this petition and it is hereby dismissed", the court said.

The nomination papers of Natarajan, the Congress candidate for one of three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, were rejected by the Returning Officer on the grounds that she allegedly failed to disclose a pending criminal case against her.

Top leaders from the Congress subsequently met with the Election Commission (EC) and sought immediate reversal of the rejection of Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination. (ANI) The party then approached the Supreme Court.

Congress leaders on Friday staged a "satyagraha" in New Delhi. (ANI)

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