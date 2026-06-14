BJP's Shaik Baji slammed Pinarayi Vijayan for his 'Rahul Gandhi helps BJP' comment. He questioned Rahul's alignment and alleged that Congress policies and its ecosystem have historically benefited 'anti-national' forces and Left parties.

BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji on Sunday targetted former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks that "Rahul Gandhi's approach is helping the Bharatiya Janata Party." Speaking to ANI, Baji expressed concern over the position of Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders and questioned the political alignment of various parties, stating that there should be clarity on whose interests Rahul Gandhi's approach ultimately serves.

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He alleged that since Independence, Congress policies have largely benefited forces he described as "anti-national," adding that Left parties, "urban Naxalites," and others critical of the nation and society have historically found space within the Congress ecosystem.

Historical Allegations on Congress-Communist Ties

Baji further claimed that after the split of the Communist movement in 1964, certain factions extended external support to the Indira Gandhi-led government in 1965 and later held positions in the education sector, alleging that they influenced historical narratives in a manner detrimental to the country.

He also said that Communist parties have followed a "dual political approach," alleging that they have aligned with different parties at different times, including supporting Congress during key political phases such as the 1971 period. He further alleged that the CPI supported the Emergency imposed in 1977 and claimed that Communist parties have repeatedly shifted alliances based on political convenience.

Recent Political Dynamics in Kerala

Referring to recent political developments in Kerala, Baji said the Congress party in the state, in alliance with the Muslim League, faced electoral defeat, and alleged that Communist parties are now facing political isolation. He added that Communist parties, which recently attended a Congress meeting, are in a state of confusion about their political messaging.

A History of Cooperation and Conflict

Baji also referred to the UPA period, citing the appointment of Somnath Chatterjee as Lok Sabha Speaker, and said Congress and Communist parties share a long history of both cooperation and conflict.