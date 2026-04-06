BJP leader NV Subash hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'illiterate in Gujarat' jibe at PM Modi. Subash said the remarks hurt Gujarati sentiments and demanded an immediate apology, accusing Congress of playing 'dirty politics'.

BJP Demands Apology Over 'Illiterate in Gujarat' Remark

BJP leader NV Subash on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his "you can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that people of Gujarat are demanding an apology from him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Subash said that as a senior leader of Congress, Kharge should exercise restraint, especially while addressing public gatherings ahead of elections. He alleged that Kharge's statements made during his visit to Kerala ahead of the Assembly elections have hurt the sentiments of people in Gujarat. "Being the senior most in the Congress party, while going to Kerala on the eve of assembly elections, he had made some statements for which the people of Gujarat are demanding an apology from him", Subash said.

Subash Questions if Kharge is Following Rahul Gandhi

The BJP leader also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he often criticises India and its institutions during visits abroad. "Are you following the footsteps of your leader, Rahul Gandhi, who, whenever he goes abroad, makes sure that he talks ill about India, the constitution, the Election Commission and PM Modi's government?", he said.

Subash further accused the Congress of indulging in "dirty politics" to gain an electoral advantage. "We demand an immediate apology for the Gujaratis. This is dirty politics where the Congress party wants to get a little bit of votes wherever they can", he said.

Kharge's Original Statement in Kerala

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and said the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a rally, Kharge also accused PM Modi and the Keralam Chief Minister of wanting to keep power centralised in their hands. He said that leaders of the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front should not misguide the people of the state. "Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he said.

Kharge alleged collusion between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the Keralam assembly polls. He alleged that tea and cardamom workers in Keralam are suffering, and many tea land owners are shutting down their businesses in this area. (ANI)