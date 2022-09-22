Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know

An Air India spokesperson said that the MOU outlines the intent of the signatories to work together in a variety of other areas related to sustainable aviation. It also added that the focus of the MoU is to explore Single Reactor HEFA (fuels) Technology for Drop-in liquid Sustainable Aviation and Automotive Fuel (DILSAAF).

Tata group airlines – Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara (Tata SIA Airlines), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Indian Institute of Petroleum to collaborate and work together on the research and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs).

An Air India spokesperson said that the MOU outlines the intent of the signatories to work together in a variety of other areas related to sustainable aviation. It also added that the focus of the MoU is to explore Single Reactor HEFA (fuels) Technology for Drop-in liquid Sustainable Aviation and Automotive Fuel (DILSAAF).

Also read: You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

This development comes days after civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stressed on carbon neutrality.

Addressing the media, Scindia on Tuesday said, "Civil aviation is a highly visible sector, it’s a very high-profile sector which attracts a lot of attention, but if you look at its contribution to greenhouse gases and carbon emissions...it’s very small... 2% of carbon emissions of the world."

The minister also revealed that India will have over 90 carbon- neutral airports by 2024.

Also read: Stampede breaks out at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground over India vs Australia T20 tickets, 4 injured

The impact of continued use of petroleum-derived fuel for aviation is considerable with greenhouse gas and carbon emissions being of significant concern across the globe.

It can be seen that the SAF is made from sustainable resources, such as forestry and agricultural waste and used cooking oil and can be blended with fossil jet fuel to reduce emissions.

Also read: Punjab Assembly session on September 27; AAP to move Supreme Court against governor's order

"The collaboration on Sustainable Aviation Fuels is being coordinated by Tata Sustainability Group (TSG) working closely with the Tata Airline Companies and CSIR-IIP. The Tata Group recently outlined a transformative vision on sustainability which envisages the Group becoming Net Zero by 2045. The Tata group has been ranked as the top," the spokesperson said.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation industry's net-zero carbon emissions target is focused on delivering maximum reduction in emissions at source, with the adoption of SAF contributing around 65% of reduction in emissions.