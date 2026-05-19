BJP leader Locket Chatterjee took a swipe at the TMC after its candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the Falta re-poll. Khan cited development, while TMC said some leaders 'succumbed to pressure' after post-poll violence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Tuesday took potshots at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after its candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew his nomination from repoll for the Falta Assembly constituency. She alleged that there was rigging earlier and people had difficulty casting their ballot. "There used to be rigging there earlier, and people could not vote for the last 10 years. Imagine the situation of the party (TMC) that, despite having 80 MLAs, its candidate is withdrawing from the candidacy," Locket Chaterjee said.

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TMC Candidate Explains Withdrawal

Trinamool Congress candidate for the Falta Assembly constituency, Jahangir Khan, on Tuesday announced withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency. In a press conference, Khan said he wants "more development for Falta." "I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21," he said.

TMC Calls Decision 'Personal'

Meanwhile, TMC said that the decision for Jahangir Khan to withdraw his nomination from the Falta constituency re-poll was "personal" and the call was not made by the party. In a statement, the party alleged pressure on TMC workers in Falta following post-poll violence in the state. With Khan withdrawing from the elections, the TMC said that some party leaders "succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away."

Falta Re-poll Background

The by-poll in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency is scheduled to take place on May 21, after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that fresh polling will be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly. Votes will be counted on May 24. (ANI)