Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

Asked about the ongoing National Investigation Agency raids on Popular Front of India activists, Rahul Gandhi told media persons that there needs to be zero tolerance towards communalism.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that all forms of communalism -- regardless of where they come from -- should be combated.

The NIA raided the organisation's offices, residences of leaders and other premises as part of the ongoing investigation into supporting terror activities in the country.

