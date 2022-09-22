Stampede breaks out at Secunderabad's Gymkhana Ground over India vs Australia T20 tickets, 4 injured

Taking to social media, people claimed that they have been standing in the queue since 5 AM and by the time the ticket counters opened, the queue became longer. The authorities in Hyderabad had a tough time managing such a crowd, apparently leading to a stampede.

Chaos erupted at Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad on Thursday as cricket fans flocked in massive numbers to buy tickets for a T20I match between India and Australia, leading to a stampede. Police had to resort to 'lathi charge' to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, the police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The match is scheduled for September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The reports als claimed that a few people, including some police personnel, went unconscious because of the injuries they suffered due to the stampede.

There were also rumours of a woman dying in the stampede. However, the Hyderabad Police have confirmed that there have been no cases of deaths.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) reportedly decided to sell offline tickets at the Gymkhana grounds for the match, however, things turned ugly as thousands of people showed up.

As for the series, India started off on a poor note, losing the first T20I by four wickets. Batting first at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium, the Indian batters did well to accumulate 208 runs, but the bowlers let the team down.

Australia chased the target down in 19.2 overs, and will now be looking to clinch the series even before the action moves to Hyderabad. The second T20I will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, on September 23.