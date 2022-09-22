Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

In 2020, the BJP and JDU contested together in the assembly elections and Nitish was made chief minister despite having less seats than the BJP.

A rift between Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is brewing ever since the two parties forged an alliance over a month back now. Senior RJD leader and close confidante of Lalu Yadav, Shivanand Tiwari trained a gun at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, advising him to open an ashram and handover the mantle to young Tejashwi Yadav in 2025.

Hours after his advice to the veteran leader, the JDU hit back at him and said you should search another ashram. Nitish Kumar is going to stay as the country wants to see him at the higher post.

Tiwari, who is a contemporary to Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav, had a friendly bond with the JDU leader, and reminded him of his retirement plans.

Addressing the party workers at the RJD state council meeting in Patna, Tiwari said, "Long ago, Nitish Kumar had said that he will open an ashram and provide political training. I will remind him to open that ashram after making Tejashwi the chief minister in 2025. After that, I will also join you in the ashram and train the political workers there."

In the meeting, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav among others were present.

In a tweet, JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha said, "Nitish Kumar ji is not going to open the ashram yet. The prayers of crores of countrymen are with him, who want Nitish ji to continue to serve the people of India while staying at the highest peak of power. But if you need, you should look for some ashram."

Meanwhile, the BJP took a potshot at the chief minister. Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "If you don’t go to the ashram by own then the public would send you in 2025. It would be better to have honourable exit instead of getting insulted. It’s upto you to decide whether want to go to Shivaashram or Lalu ashram?"

In 2020, the BJP and JDU contested together in the assembly elections and Nitish was made chief minister despite having less seats than the BJP.

Last month, he switched side and forged alliance with the RJD and Congress. The Nitish Kumar-led alliance has a strength of 163 against required 122. The Grand alliance Bihar government comprises JD (U), RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI and CPM.