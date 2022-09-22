Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels Nistar and Nipun

The Diving Support Vessels have a length of 118.4 metres, and 22.8 metres of width with a displacement of 9,350 tonnes. These vessels would be deployed for deep-sea diving operations.

Indian Navy on Thursday launched two Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) -- Nistar and Nipun -- being indigenously designed and built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

Indian Navy Welfare and Wellness Association president Kala Hari Kumar launched the vessels after performing the traditional honour and naming them.

It can also undertake submarine rescue operations with Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV). Besides, these ships can also carry out sustained patrolling, Search & Rescue operations and also conduct helicopter operations on the high seas.

The ships have around 80 per cent of indigenous content. Stating that the Indian Navy had recently commissioned the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi, Admiral Hari Kumar said these ships (INS Vikrant, Nistar and Nipun) reaffirm India Navy's growing stature as a 'Builders Navy' and a formidable maritime force capable of undertaking multidimensional and multispectral operations.

Talking about the INS Nistar's previous avatar as a Submarine Rescue Vessel, he said it was commissioned in 1971 and played an instrumental role in conducting diving operations on the Pakistan Navy submarine, Ghazi, which sank outside Vishakhapatnam harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"The Indian Navy is the principal manifestation of India's maritime power and plays a pivotal role in protecting, preserving and promoting India's national maritime interests," he said.

The induction of the DSVs will not only boost our Search and Rescue capabilities but also serve as a powerful tool in support of India's Deep Ocean Mission. The niche capabilities offered by these platforms reassure our stature as the 'First Responder' to partners and Friendly Foreign Countries across Indian Ocean Region and is aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR -- Security And Growth for All in the Region, the Indian Army chief added.

Aatmanirbhar Indian Navy

He also stated that of the 45 ships and submarines presently under construction, 43 are being built at shipyards across the country. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that approximately 80 per cent of the DSV project's equipment is indigenously sourced from more than 120 MSMEs across the country.

"The launch of these sophisticated and first-of-its-kind platforms also cements India's status in an elite group of nations capable of designing and building niche platforms. This is another step towards the Navy becoming 100 per cent Aatmanirbhar by 2047 – an aim we have set for ourselves," he said.

