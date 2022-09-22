Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels Nistar and Nipun

    The Diving Support Vessels have a length of 118.4 metres, and 22.8 metres of width with a displacement of 9,350 tonnes. These vessels would be deployed for deep-sea diving operations.

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Indian Navy on Thursday launched two Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) -- Nistar and Nipun -- being indigenously designed and built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited. 

    Indian Navy Welfare and Wellness Association president Kala Hari Kumar launched the vessels after performing the traditional honour and naming them. The DSVs have a length of 118.4 metres and 22.8 metres of width with a displacement of 9,350 tonnes. These vessels would be deployed for deep-sea diving operations.

    Also Read: Centre gives nod to Strategic Great Nicobar Island project: All you need to know

    It can also undertake submarine rescue operations with Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV). Besides, these ships can also carry out sustained patrolling, Search & Rescue operations and also conduct helicopter operations on the high seas.  

    The ships have around 80 per cent of indigenous content. Stating that the Indian Navy had recently commissioned the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi, Admiral Hari Kumar said these ships (INS Vikrant, Nistar and Nipun) reaffirm India Navy's growing stature as a 'Builders Navy' and a formidable maritime force capable of undertaking multidimensional and multispectral operations.

    Talking about the INS Nistar's previous avatar as a Submarine Rescue Vessel, he said it was commissioned in 1971 and played an instrumental role in conducting diving operations on the Pakistan Navy submarine, Ghazi, which sank outside Vishakhapatnam harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

    "The Indian Navy is the principal manifestation of India's maritime power and plays a pivotal role in protecting, preserving and promoting India's national maritime interests," he said. 

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels

    The induction of the DSVs will not only boost our Search and Rescue capabilities but also serve as a powerful tool in support of India's Deep Ocean Mission. The niche capabilities offered by these platforms reassure our stature as the 'First Responder' to partners and Friendly Foreign Countries across Indian Ocean Region and is aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR -- Security And Growth for All in the Region, the Indian Army chief added.

    Aatmanirbhar Indian Navy

    He also stated that of the 45 ships and submarines presently under construction, 43 are being built at shipyards across the country. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that approximately 80 per cent of the DSV project's equipment is indigenously sourced from more than 120 MSMEs across the country. 

    "The launch of these sophisticated and first-of-its-kind platforms also cements India's status in an elite group of nations capable of designing and building niche platforms. This is another step towards the Navy becoming 100 per cent Aatmanirbhar by 2047 – an aim we have set for ourselves," he said.

    Also Read: War with potential adversaries can never be ruled out: Indian Navy chief

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    War with potential adversaries can never be ruled out: Indian Navy chief

    War with potential adversaries can never be ruled out: Indian Navy chief

    Navy Day 2022 Celebrations likely to be held outside Visakhapatnam Mumbai might be new venue gcw

    Navy Day 2022: Celebrations likely to be held outside Visakhapatnam; Mumbai might be new venue

    Units with English names, machinery, customs... Army reviewing colonial baggage

    Units with English names, machinery, customs... Army reviewing colonial baggage

    Amid talk of mega Tejas deal, India and Egypt ink an MoU in Cairo

    Amid talk of mega Tejas deal, India and Egypt ink an MoU in Cairo

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Recent Stories

    Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025 AJR

    Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

    Double XL teaser Sonakshi Sinha Huma Qureshi film will hit the theatres on THIS day drb

    Double XL teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's film will hit the theatres on THIS day

    Bhojpuri Akshara Singh's BOLD bedroom video with Pawan Singh grabs attention on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri: Akshara Singh's BOLD bedroom video with Pawan Singh grabs attention on YouTube

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results to be released on September 23; details here

    NEET 2022 Courses you can opt for if you didnt get through govt medical college gcw

    NEET 2022: Courses you can opt for if you didn't get through govt medical college

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon