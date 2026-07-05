Two wanted shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Pravesh and Himanshu, were killed in an encounter in Bahadurgarh. The joint operation by Delhi Police and Haryana STF came after the duo, wanted for a murder in Hansi, opened fire on police.

Two shooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were killed in an encounter following a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) in Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

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The accused, identified as Pravesh and Himanshu, both residents of Hisar, were wanted in connection with the broad-daylight murder of a gym operator named Kapil in Hansi on June 11. A passing girl had also sustained injuries in that incident.

Joint Police Operation

According to the police, the joint operation was launched based on secret information developed by the Counter Intelligence unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell and STF Bahadurgarh, suggesting that the armed duo had arrived in the area to commit a crime.

"Specific information was received that the accused were armed and had come to commit a crime. During the operation in the Bahadurgarh area, an exchange of fire took place. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, in which both wanted accused and one police official sustained injuries. All three have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," officials said.

The accused were absconding in the Hansi murder case, registered under FIR No. 379/2026 at the Hansi City Police Station. The case involves charges under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 3(5), and 61(2)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Details of the Encounter

Detailing the encounter, SP STF Vikrant Bhushan said, "Last month, a man named Kapil, who was a gym operator, was murdered by two unidentified individuals in Hansi. A case was registered at the Hansi City police station in connection with this incident. The investigation revealed that the crime was committed by two key shooters identified as Parvesh and Himanshu from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

"Today, Manjeet, the in-charge of the Counter Intelligence Delhi Special Cell unit, received a tip-off. Upon further developing this information, it was learned that these two wanted shooters were armed with weapons and ammunition and were planning to commit a crime," he added.

Bhushan said the situation turned into a shootout when police teams moved in to nab the duo.

"When the teams attempted to intercept the shooters, the latter opened fire. In self-defence, the police teams returned fire," he said.

Casualties in the Crossfire

In the exchange of fire, a police constable was hurt while several other officers took hits on their bulletproof vests.

"During the exchange, a police constable sustained a gunshot wound in his leg, and four other officers were hit on their bulletproof jackets; both shooters were also injured," Bhushan said.

Both the injured shooters were rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

"Doctors declared both shooters brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a super-speciality hospital," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)