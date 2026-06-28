BJP spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal criticised the HP government's healthcare system, citing a non-functional lift during an MP's admission at IGMC Shimla. He alleged the robotic surgery project is a scandal and the govt focuses on publicity over performance.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal has strongly criticised the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government over what he described as the deteriorating state of healthcare infrastructure in the state.

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IGMC Incident Exposes 'Hollow Claims'

Referring to the recent admission of Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Jamwal said the government's claims of providing world-class healthcare facilities have been completely exposed.

Jamwal said that when Harsh Mahajan was admitted to IGMC, one of the hospital lifts was reportedly non-functional, causing unnecessary inconvenience at a crucial time. He said if such negligence can occur when a Member of Parliament is admitted, one can only imagine the hardships faced by ordinary patients who visit the hospital every day.

He questioned the Congress government's repeated claims of transforming Himachal's healthcare sector and asked where these so-called world-class facilities actually exist. "The government is busy making tall promises while the ground reality tells a completely different story," he said.

Robotic Surgery Project Labelled a 'Scandal'

Rakesh Jamwal further alleged that the robotic surgery project has emerged as one of the biggest healthcare scandals in Himachal Pradesh. He said the government projected the project as a landmark achievement, but failed to ensure the availability of adequately trained doctors, technicians, and support staff required to operate and manage such advanced surgical technology effectively.

He said that instead of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and manpower, the government has focused on publicity and self-promotion. "A state-of-the-art machine alone cannot improve healthcare unless there is qualified manpower and proper planning to run it efficiently," he remarked.

Demands for Accountability and Action

Jamwal said the Congress government appears more interested in publicity than performance. "The government talks big, but the ground reality is entirely different. Patients deserve reliable healthcare facilities, functioning infrastructure, and trained medical professionals--not hollow announcements and photo opportunities," he added.

The BJP spokesperson demanded that the state government fix the deficiencies in the healthcare system, ensure that all essential facilities in government hospitals remain functional, and provide adequate trained personnel for advanced medical services, including robotic surgery. He also called for accountability from the authorities responsible for what he described as serious lapses in the functioning of the state's premier healthcare institution. (ANI)