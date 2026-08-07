Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved major infrastructure funding, including ₹1,960 crore for 15 GIS-based drainage projects, ₹6.82 crore for flood protection and ₹42.12 lakh for parking.

A new era of infrastructure development awaits in Uttarakhand, as the state chief minister has approved funds for various projects which have been initiated by the state government to develop better drainage systems in the urban area, provide adequate flood protection, and make improvements in other amenities in the state. This is due to efforts made by the government to develop robust infrastructure so as to manage waterlogging and heavy rains.

The most important element in this initiative is the approval of funds amounting to ₹1,960 crore for 15 GIS-based drainage projects in various districts of the state.

₹1,960 Crore for 15 GIS-Based Drainage Projects

Under the approved projects, GIS technology will be used in developing better drainage systems in the urban areas in an organized manner. In view of urbanization and heavy rain-related waterlogging in many towns, the government is trying to develop such drainage systems, which can meet both present needs as well as future demands.

Flood Protection Project for ₹6.82 Crore at Tanakpur

Moreover, a flood protection project worth ₹6.82 crore has also been sanctioned by the Chief Minister for the village of Khatkheda, located in Tanakpur of the Champawat district.

As this village lies along the right side of the Sharda river, it becomes vulnerable to flooding and other hazards during the rainy season due to the presence of high level of water in the river. This project is intended to ensure protection to the villagers during this season.

Parking Project Worth ₹70.21 Lakh Sanctioned for Udham Singh Nagar

Another project related to infrastructure development has been approved for the Udham Singh Nagar district. For this purpose, a staff car parking project is to be constructed with the help of interlocking tiles opposite to the Consolidation Office on the campus of District Magistrate Office. This project is estimated to cost ₹70.21 lakh and the Chief Minister has sanctioned the amount of ₹42.12 lakh for the first installment.

Quality Construction Work on Time by Dhami

The CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed that all works that have been sanctioned must be completed in their निर्धारित period and also the construction work should maintain its quality standards. The CM said that the government schemes should not only be approved but should be implemented quickly so that the citizens get the benefits from it.

According to the Chief Minister, the government of the state has plans to develop modern, safe and planned infrastructure. The drainage, flood protection and parking are some such steps taken for this purpose.