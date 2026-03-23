Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a scathing attack on AIMIM, calling it 'anti-Hindu' for allying with Humayun Kabir's party for the West Bengal elections. He accused them of trying to hurt Hindu sentiments with this pact.

BJP Slams AIMIM-Kabir Alliance as 'Anti-Hindu'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party State President N Ramchander Rao on Monday launched a scathing attack against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for joining hands with former TMC leader Humayun Kabir, newly launched Aam Janata Unnayan Party for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, N Ramchander Rao accused AIMIM of being 'anti-Hindu'. He said, "The AIMIM party, which has taken a stand against Hindus many times, has today joined hands with Humayun Kabir, who has threatened that he will construct Babri Masjid in West Bengal. Today, he and Asaduddin Owaisi are together in the West Bengal election. This shows the attitude of AIMIM. BJP wants the people of this country to see how AIMIM is trying to hurt the Hindu sentiments."

Alliance Details Confirmed by Owaisi and Kabir

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Owaisi, speaking to ANI over the phone, said, "I will hold a press conference in Kolkata with Humayun Kabir on March 25."

Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of which they will hand over about eight seats to AIMIM. Kabir said, "My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately eight of those seats."

West Bengal Election Background

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The last assembly election in the state was held in eight phases in 2021 amid an intense contest between the ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been in power in the state since 2011. (ANI)