BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan attacked the Congress, alleging it is a 'toxic breeding ground for anti-national agents' conspiring to overturn Indian democracy to prop up Rahul Gandhi's doomed political career.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party has become a "toxic breeding ground for anti-national agents of anarchy" hatching a conspiracy to overturn Indian democracy.

He alleged that for the Congress, the SIR process was just a smokescreen and a convenient camouflage, and the real hidden agenda was to prop up Rahul Gandhi's political career by wrecking Indian democracy. "The Compromise Congress has now become a toxic breeding ground for anti-national agents of anarchy, hatching a very sinister conspiracy to overturn Indian democracy. And it is now very disturbingly clear that, for the Congress Party, the SIR process was just a smokescreen, a convenient camouflage, and the real hidden agenda of the Congress Party was to somehow prop up Rahul Gandhi's doomed political career by wrecking Indian democracy," Kesavan said while speaking to ANI.

Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegation

The comments were made in response to Gandhi's remarks at Sunday's rally in Goa. Addressing a public meeting during the Goy Rakhonn Yatra on its 25th day in Margao, Gandhi alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were involved in what he described as “vote theft”. “The entire nation knows without any confusion how electoral malpractice is orchestrated: Gyanesh Kumar implements the vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Narendra Modi plans it from behind the scenes,” he alleged.

Kesavan alleges Soros link

Kesavan also attacked Congress leader Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and mentor of Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly welcoming money from George Soros into India. "Everybody knows that George Soros is a notorious anti-India baiter. Yet Sam Pitroda, the mentor of Rahul Gandhi and the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, is welcoming George Soros's money into India," he said.

Rahul Gandhi has faced allegations in the past from the BJP over alleged links to American billionaire George Soros to destabilise India's political system. The Congress has denied the allegations.

Congress funding for CJP

Kesavan further claimed that a senior Congress leader from Karnataka had openly admitted that the Congress Party is funding CJP.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad said that Congress members would contribute funds to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other agitations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at protecting the Constitution and democracy. Speaking on the issue, Hariprasad said, "It is our right. Every Congressman will, whatever the contribution we have to make to CJP or any other agitation against PM Modi and who wants to protect the Constitution and democracy, we will fund them."

'New India is unassailable'

Kesavan asserted that New India, guided by Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is unassailable due to people's support. "New India, guided by Babasaheb Ambedkarji's Constitution and led by Prime Minister Modiji, is unassailable because it has the people's support, and 140 crore Indians will vanquish this sinister conspiracy of anti-national elements," he added.

(ANI)