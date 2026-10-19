BJP MP Rekha Sharma warned against "anti-establishment forces" seeking to damage public property, comparing it to unrest in Europe. She targeted Rahul Gandhi and the CJP, calling them "destroyers" against PM Modi, the "creator."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rekha Sharma on Monday warned against what she described as “anti-establishment forces” seeking to damage public property, drawing parallels with the unrest in Europe and targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the CJP. Sharma, a former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), said, “We have brought the boat out of the storm, children of my country, take care of it. Look at what is happening in Europe. The public properties are getting destroyed, stores are being looted, decades of development have been razed down by anti-establishment forces.”

“The CJP and the likes want India to be vandalized in the same way. People on one side you have @narendramodi as creator and on other side a group of destroyers lead by @RahulGandhi. Be very very cautious,” her post read.

Unrest in Europe and India

Her remarks came amid reports of widespread destruction in France following a day of nationwide protests. The unrest followed weeks of student demonstrations over economic hardships and government expenditure, with protests escalating into property damage, arson and clashes with riot control officers. The unrest unfolded around six months before the presidential elections scheduled to succeed French President Emmanuel Macron, adding to the political pressure on his administration.

Meanwhile, in India, Opposition leaders, CJP, and student organisations have continued to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Rajnath Singh Accuses Opposition of Fuelling Unrest

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Congress and its allies of using youth-led protests against the Election Commission to fuel political unrest, alleging that they were seeking regime change in India along the lines of Bangladesh. Speaking at a news conference in Lucknow, Singh alleged that the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning young people into "pawns in the politics of disorder".

He also said that the INDIA bloc was using protests over electoral reforms and CEC Gyanesh Kumar as a pretext to create unrest and seize power.

Singh said, “It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos." (ANI)