BJP's R Ashoka alleges an Rs 800 crore scam in KPSC recruitment, claiming jobs are being 'sold'. He slammed the Congress govt and questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence, comparing it to his protests over the NEET exam irregularities.

BJP MLA and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday alleged irregularities and corruption in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process, claiming that jobs were being "sold" for money.

Ashoka Alleges Jobs 'Sold' for Money

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka alleged that more than 400 veterinary doctor posts were being "sold in the market" and claimed that corruption worth over Rs 800 crore had taken place in the KPSC. "More than 400 jobs are sold in the market for every veterinary doctor. More than Rs 800 crore of corruption has taken place in the KPSC," Ashoka alleged He further claimed that students who had secured top ranks in colleges and universities were failing to secure ranks in KPSC recruitment, while those who had scored lower marks were allegedly getting ranks.

"This is the trick with money. Whoever pays the money, they will get the rank," he alleged. Ashoka said he would meet the KPSC chairman and demand that a departmental inquiry be announced into the alleged irregularities. He also alleged that the state government was involved in the matter.

BJP Questions Congress's 'Double Standard'

Drawing a comparison with the Congress' protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, Ashoka questioned the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the issue in Karnataka. "In Delhi regarding the NEET exam, Rahul Gandhi staged a protest. In Karnataka, a Rs 800 crore scandal happened. Where is Rahul Gandhi? This is the double standard of the Congress party," he said.

Ashoka further alleged that the government was attempting to evade responsibility by targeting Deputy Commissioners and IAS officers.

Former Minister B Sriramulu Joins Attack

Earlier today, former minister of the transport department B Sriramulu launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over KPSC irregularities. Taking on Rahul Gandhi, Sriramulu said: "There is nothing wrong in protesting over NEET. Rahul says it is the result of their protest. But who will resign over the KPSC scam?"

He demanded that Rahul Gandhi come to Karnataka and protest against the KPSC scam just like he did for NEET.

"Who is responsible for the injustice in KPSC? A complaint was made to sit for 3 hours at the police station to even get an FIR registered. The Home Minister must clarify on this," he said. (ANI)