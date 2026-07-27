Ahead of the Bankipur Assembly by-poll, BJP's Nitin Nabin attacked the Opposition's 'Jangalraj' past, contrasting it with the NDA's development agenda. He expressed confidence that voters will support NDA nominee Neeraj Sinha on July 30.

Campaigning ahead of the upcoming Bankipur Assembly by-election scheduled for July 30, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing rival parties of promoting "Jangalraj" and treating politics as a business while asserting that local voters remain firmly behind the NDA's growth agenda. Addressing a public rally in support of NDA nominee Neeraj Sinha, Nabin highlighted the urban transformation of Patna under the BJP-led administration and expressed firm confidence that the electorate would reject political "traders."

Nabin Contrasts Development with 'Jangalraj'

"I have full faith that the people of Bankipur are not with these traders or the proponents of Jangalraj. The people of Bankipur stand with development, and their trust lies with our NDA alliance," he said. Nabin pointed to key infrastructure projects, such as Patna's Marine Drive, as national examples of the all-round development brought by the BJP-led state government. Invoking the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) past tenure under Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, Nabin reminded voters of an era when women feared stepping outside after 5 PM due to widespread lawlessness. "They claim they will distribute education. What education will they distribute? They have come after extorting money and will leave after extorting money, keeping the poor impoverished. We must remember a time when our mothers and sisters could not step out of their homes after 5 pm. That was the Jangalraj under Lalu Yadav's family. We must not let that Jangalraj return," he added.

Appeal to Back NDA Candidate

Nabin urged voters to back NDA candidate Neeraj Sinha, describing him as a dedicated party worker who rose through the organisational ranks from booth president and mandal president to assembly nominee. "On July 30, when NDA workers and supporters step out to vote, I am fully confident that Neeraj Sinha's victory will establish a new milestone. Today, I have come among you with a candidate who is an ordinary BJP worker--someone who started his journey as a booth president, served as a mandal president, and is now standing before you as the candidate for the BJP and the NDA alliance," added the BJP chief.

By-poll a Crucial Test of Strength

Local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad voiced strong confidence in retaining the seat, citing the constituency's strong turnout and enthusiasm during rallies. The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after Nitin Nabin, who served five terms as its MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha. The by-poll on July 30 is being viewed as a crucial test of strength in urban Bihar ahead of the broader state assembly elections. (ANI)