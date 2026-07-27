Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha amid protests. The Bill aims to curb paper leaks with stricter penalties, but its discussion was stalled by Opposition sloganeering over police action.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, while deadlock over police action on protesters continued in both Houses of Parliament. The Bill, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices, was introduced amid sloganeering and protest by the Opposition MPs over the police action against protesters across India. Especially, issue of the use of AK-47 against protesters in Bihar jolted Parliament.

The deadlock in Parliament over the Bill is expected to be resolved as all major political parties have agreed to commence a discussion on Tuesday after efforts from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said.

Bill's Provisions and Context

Introduced after widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years. For organised examination-related crimes, the Amendment Bill proposes to increase the minimum term of imprisonment from five years to seven years, extendable up to ten years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The Bill also empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force for probing the paper leak and examination-related offences and also proposes a new Section 12A providing for completion of investigation within two months, designation of Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts for day-to-day trial of offences under the Act, completion of trial within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet, and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every Special Fast Track Court.

Deadlock and Political Sparring

However, the Bill was not discussed in the Lok Sabha today amid recurring adjournments, owing to the sloganeering and protests with placards by the opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also asked the opposition leaders to allow the discussion. He also said that more time for discussion can be allowed if the opposition demands. "All the members have come prepared (for the discussion). Several opposition members have also given the amendments and have come prepared. The Bill is significant for the students and youth. Congress and some of its allies are deliberately not allowing a discussion on the Bill. The Speaker has given six hours; if you want, we will give more time for discussion. Still, you are doing this; this is not good. If would tell Congress that their image has been spoilt; they should not do such things. All parties should discuss the Bill important for the youth," Rijiju told the House. Rijiju also warned that the government would move ahead with the passage of the Amendment Bill, even without a discussion, if the Opposition refuses to participate. "If the Opposition parties do not want to discuss the Examination Reforms Bill, the government will get the Bill passed without discussion," the Union Minister said.

Outside the House, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also accused the Opposition parties of doing politics in Parliament instead of discussing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for students. Speaking to ANI, Jagdambika Pal alleged that the opposition did not care about the interests of the students. The BJP leader said, "The opposition is only doing politics... The government has accepted the demands of those youth and students, yet the proceedings of the House are being disrupted. You neither want to give any suggestions for comprehensive changes regarding education, nor regarding its quality."

"This makes it clear that you neither care about the interests of the students, nor about the future of the students; you are only doing politics. Today, a Bill has been brought regarding the NEET exam; then you are making demands. You have been allowed to speak for six hours; then you are creating a ruckus," he added. BJP MP Tarun Chugh also echoed a similar sentiment and said, "Certain parties are deliberately playing with the lives and future of students. The Prime Minister has introduced a Bill providing for a stringent law, yet they are unwilling to debate it. What does it say about the mindset of a party that refuses to engage in discussion in the world's largest democracy and its highest legislative body? These are undemocratic methods. Deliberation is the greatest strength of the House, yet the leaders of the 'INDI Alliance,' including the Congress, continue to shy away from discussion."

Opposition Focuses on Police Action

On the other hand, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the police action against protestors. Raising the issue in the House, Kharge said he had given a notice under Rule 267 seeking an immediate discussion on the matter, calling it a "rare subject." Responding to Kharge, Rajya Sabha chairperson Radhakrishnan said that such a discussion could be allowed only on the "rarest of the rarest occasions" and with the consensus of the entire House. Kharge then launched a sharp attack at the Centre, saying, "It has never happened in the history of India that the boys were beaten, and they were dragged... Amit Shah ji is responsible!"

Even though the government had agreed to the Cockaroach Janata Party's demand of no FIRs against the protesters, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the purpose of the new anti-paper leak bill if students were allegedly still dealing with FIRs. Opposition MPs continued to protest against the Centre outside Parliament. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyank Gandhi said, "I have heard that FIRs are still being filed against students in Bihar and Bengal. I have heard this; it's not verified yet. So, what's the point then?"

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera demanded that Amit Shah deliver a statement on firing in Siwan, Bihar, where an AK-47 was reportedly used against students. He said the impasse in Parliament exists because the administration is refusing to engage with student grievances flagged by the Opposition. Khera said, "We once again tried to raise our voice in the Rajya Sabha against the brutal attacks being carried out on the youth across the country, which are continuing even today. Even today, AK-47s were used in Bihar."

Constable Abhishek Kumar, allegedly involved in the incident, was suspended with immediate effect and will face formal departmental proceedings.

Some Parties Ready for Debate

Meanwhile, JMM MP Mahua Maji said the Bill should be thoroughly debated and scrutinised to ensure that its provisions do not lead to further irregularities or penalise innocent people. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang also said that the party was ready to discuss the anti-paper leak Bill. "We ought to participate in the discussion. The government is introducing a bill proposing harsher penalties for paper leaks in the future, but through discussion, we could potentially devise a mechanism to prevent such incidents from occurring altogether. As a representative of the Aam Aadmi Party, I believe we should participate in the discussion and hold the government accountable," he said.

After protests on the streets and over a month-long fiasco, on Tuesday, the Bill is expected to be taken up for discussion as both camps will lock horns over paper leaks in Parliament. (ANI)