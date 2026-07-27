Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, hit out at both the BJP and Congress for 'demonising' them. She stated that while BJP's IT cell called them 'anti-national', Congress trolls have now labelled them 'Sanghis' and 'BJP stooges'.

Founder and CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali Angmo, slammed both the BJP and Congress for allegedly "demonising" them for criticising the parties. Angmo claimed that Wangchuk was labelled "anti-national" and "Chinese agent" by the BJP when Wangchuk was arrested after Ladakh protests in September 2025, while Congress, she said, called the couple "Sanghis" for criticising the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. She called for change in the political discourse, asking for disagreement to be met with dialogue. Gitanjali Angmo wrote, "When @Wangchuk66 was detained, the BJP IT cell called us anti-national, Chinese agents, foreign-funded, and every other label they could manufacture. Today, because we called the Congress' protest at PM's residence insincere, Congress trolls are calling us Sanghis, RSS and BJP stooges. Different flags. Same playbook."

"The rot has infected our entire political culture. India needs more than just a change of government. It needs a change in the very grammar of politics, where disagreement is met with dialogue, not demonisation; where patriotism is measured by integrity, not party affiliation; and where truth matters more than tribal loyalty," she added.

Wangchuk on Peaceful Protests and Democratic Rights

Earlier today, activist Sonam Wangchuk and wife Gitanjali Angmo paid tribute at Rajghat after being discharged from hospital in Gurugram. After the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, addressing reporters, Wangchuk advocated for the protection of those exercising their democratic rights. "I wish to congratulate the youth, the common people, and all the citizens of this country. I also congratulate the elders, people of all ages, and the young organisers who carried this movement forward so peacefully. We must understand that if any resolution or achievement has been reached, it was not through the strength of our arms, nor through the use of lathis or stones. Rather, it came about through our appeals for peace and the suffering we endured ourselves," he said.

Wangchuk, with his 26-day hunger strike, became the face of the protest at Jantar Mantar. The 37-day protest was eventually called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister and the government agreed to the CJP's demands. (ANI)