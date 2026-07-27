One youth died and three others are missing after they went for a bath in the Yamuna River in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. The body of one has been recovered, and a search operation by the Delhi Fire Service is underway for the remaining three.

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): One person died and three others are missing after four youths entered the Yamuna River for a bath at Khadar in Geeta Colony, Shahdara, Delhi Fire Service officials said on Monday.

Search Operation Underway

Delhi Fire Service official Deshpal said the body of one youth has been recovered, while a search operation is underway to trace the remaining three. "We got a call that four children had drowned in the Yamuna river. The names of all four are known; the body of one has been recovered. One is named Sonu; his body has been found and sent to the hospital by ambulance. The others are Sachin, Hemant, and Rajan. The search for the remaining three is currently underway," Deshpal told ANI.

Deshpal added that two fire tenders have been deployed for the operation. "Two vehicles have come from our side, one from Geeta Colony and one from Laxmi Nagar. Divers and Delhi Fire Service staff are engaged, and the DDMA has also arrived," he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)