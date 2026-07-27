The Bihar government will withdraw all legal cases against NEET-UG protestors for incidents before 6 PM, Sunday. This follows violent clashes in Siwan, where police fired an AK-47, and sharp criticism from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Govt Announces Relief, to Withdraw Cases

In a major relief to protesting agitators, the Bihar government on Monday announced that it will refrain from taking any punitive or retaliatory action against individuals who participated in protests over alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities prior to 6:00 PM on Sunday.

The state Home Department assured that it will immediately initiate the legal process to withdraw all First Information Reports (FIRs), criminal complaints, and show-cause notices registered before the stipulated cutoff time. As per the press release, all FIRs, criminal complaints, and show-cause notices against agitators registered before 6:00 PM on July 26 will be legally withdrawn. Persons arrested or detained in connection with cases filed prior to the deadline will be released immediately. The government guaranteed that no future direct or indirect action will be taken regarding incidents before the cutoff time.

Statewide Agitation Turns Violent

The government's announcement follows days of intense statewide agitation over alleged NEET-UG paper leaks and demands for systemic higher education reforms. Protests turned violent on Sunday in Siwan, leading to clashes where police deployed tear gas shells and lathicharged demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha confirmed on Monday that disciplinary action has been taken against police personnel seen firing an AK-47 during the violent standoff.

During a statewide shutdown called by opposition parties and social groups, demonstrators in Patna allegedly vandalised and overturned police vehicles, prompting heavy police deployment across affected districts.

Opposition Slams Centre Over Brutality

Opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led administration, accusing it of unleashing brutal force against students. "The entire system is downright murderous against students. News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them," Gandhi posted on X.

Questioning the Prime Minister's previous promises regarding lenient treatment for student protesters, Gandhi added, "Mr Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them. Whether it's Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi--the pattern is the same everywhere... Real reform is beyond their capability." (ANI)