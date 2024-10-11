Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP's Haryana triumph: Nayab Saini likely to take oath as CM on October 15

    The BJP is expected to form the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term, with Nayab Singh Saini likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister after meeting with PM Modi and other BJP leaders. The party secured a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 48 seats and outperforming Congress and other parties.

    BJP's Haryana triumph: Nayab Saini likely to take oath as CM on October 15 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to take power for the third straight term. The government formation is likely to take place on October 15. To handle the arrangements for the oath-taking event, the chief secretary has established a 10-member team led by the Panchkula District Commissioner.

    Prior to his anticipated swearing-in as the leader of the new government in the state after the party's victory in the assembly elections, Nayab Singh Saini met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP officials in Delhi on Wednesday.

    Saini also met with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister and the BJP's Haryana election in-charge, in the nation's capital on Thursday. During the polls, the BJP had made it clear that Saini, a member of the Other Backward Classes who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March, would be their pick for the top position should it win.

    Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Showdown in Lucknow over barricade at JP Narayan Centre

    In the end, the party won 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, its highest-ever total. Only two seats were won by the INLD, while the JJP and AAP were completely destroyed. According to a state-based BJP leader, the new government's swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to follow the October 12 Dussehra celebration.

    In the Haryana assembly elections, eight of the ten ministers in the departing Saini government lost. From the Panipat Rural and Ballabhgarh seats, respectively, Mahipal Dhanda and Mool Chand Sharma were victorious.

    Also Read | Dramatic escape as 5 undertrial prisoners use blanket, lungis, bedsheet to make rope & flee Assam jail (WATCH)

    According to insiders, Sharma, a senior politician and Brahmin face, and Dhanda, a member of the Jat caste, are both likely to be ministers in the new administration. By defying anti-incumbency sentiment, the BJP achieved a hat-trick of victories, made considerable gains in Jat strongholds and Dalit seats, and maintained its hold on power in the Ahirwal belt. 

    Out of 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in Haryana, the BJP won eight assembly constituencies.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed new Chairman of TataTrusts shk

    BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed new Chairman of Tata Trusts

    Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Showdown in Lucknow over barricade at JP Narayan Centre gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Showdown in Lucknow over barricade at JP Narayan Centre

    India 'deeply concerned' by theft of Goddess Kali's crown from Bangladesh temple, urges authorities to probe shk

    India 'deeply concerned' by theft of Goddess Kali's crown from Bangladesh temple, urges authorities to probe

    PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment anr

    PM Modi directs Union Secretaries to dismiss underperformers; calls for rigorous assessment

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection dmn

    Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

    Recent Stories

    You won't believe this: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone rejected by All India Radio, Read more NTI

    You won't believe this: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone rejected by All India Radio, Read more

    BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed new Chairman of TataTrusts shk

    BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed new Chairman of Tata Trusts

    ELIMINATED Israel claims Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander Araeb el Shoga killed in Lebanon airstrike (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander killed in Lebanon airstrike (WATCH)

    Do you know water can also act as poison? Here's what Chanakya said RKK

    Do you know water can also act as poison? Here's what Chanakya said

    5 train routes with most BEAUTIFUL view in India RKK

    5 train routes with most BEAUTIFUL view in India

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon