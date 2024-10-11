BJP's Haryana triumph: Nayab Saini likely to take oath as CM on October 15

The BJP is expected to form the government in Haryana for a third consecutive term, with Nayab Singh Saini likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister after meeting with PM Modi and other BJP leaders. The party secured a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 48 seats and outperforming Congress and other parties.

In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to take power for the third straight term. The government formation is likely to take place on October 15. To handle the arrangements for the oath-taking event, the chief secretary has established a 10-member team led by the Panchkula District Commissioner.

Prior to his anticipated swearing-in as the leader of the new government in the state after the party's victory in the assembly elections, Nayab Singh Saini met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP officials in Delhi on Wednesday.

Saini also met with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister and the BJP's Haryana election in-charge, in the nation's capital on Thursday. During the polls, the BJP had made it clear that Saini, a member of the Other Backward Classes who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March, would be their pick for the top position should it win.

In the end, the party won 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, its highest-ever total. Only two seats were won by the INLD, while the JJP and AAP were completely destroyed. According to a state-based BJP leader, the new government's swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to follow the October 12 Dussehra celebration.

In the Haryana assembly elections, eight of the ten ministers in the departing Saini government lost. From the Panipat Rural and Ballabhgarh seats, respectively, Mahipal Dhanda and Mool Chand Sharma were victorious.

According to insiders, Sharma, a senior politician and Brahmin face, and Dhanda, a member of the Jat caste, are both likely to be ministers in the new administration. By defying anti-incumbency sentiment, the BJP achieved a hat-trick of victories, made considerable gains in Jat strongholds and Dalit seats, and maintained its hold on power in the Ahirwal belt.

Out of 17 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in Haryana, the BJP won eight assembly constituencies.

