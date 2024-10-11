Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Showdown in Lucknow over barricade at JP Narayan Centre

Samajwadi Party workers clashed with police in Lucknow after Akhilesh Yadav was allegedly prevented from entering the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre. Yadav criticized the BJP government for placing barricades, calling it a sign of their "closed thinking," while the BJP labeled his actions "childish."

A massive showdown erupted in Lucknow after Samajwadi Party workers were dragged and detained by police after party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the BJP government installed tin sheets in front of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre's (JPNIC) gate to prevent his entry. In honor of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary today, Akhilesh Yadav paid a visit to the JPNIC on Thursday evening.

The BJP hit back at Akhilesh Yadav, calling his action "childish" and taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, calling it a "fused transformer". In protest of the tin sheets being placed at the JPNIC gate, Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party officials scaled the barriers outside his house. They carried Jayaprakash Narayan posters and waved party flags. Akhilesh Yadav also garlanded a statue of Jayaprakash Narayan, fondly called JP, outside his home amid tight security.

Later, Akhilesh Yadav called the barricading a sign of the BJP's "closed thinking" and mocked the party's leadership as "ostentatious Amrit Kaal of freedom" in a post on X.

The JPNIC was inaugurated by Yadav in 2016, when he was Chief Minister. Maintenance of the JPNIC is the responsibility of the Lucknow Development Authority.

Amid the barricading row, the Lucknow Development Authority issued a notice on Akhilesh Yadav's planned visit to JPNIC on Friday on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. The notice stated that JPNIC is a construction site where construction material is spread haphazardly and warned of the possibility of many insects due to rain.

