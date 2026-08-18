Multi-layer security is in place along the Rajouri-Poonch highway for the annual Budha Amarnath Yatra. Army, Police, and other agencies are deployed to ensure pilgrims' safety. The 12-day pilgrimage commenced from Jammu on Monday.

Multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place along the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway (NH-144A) on the second day of the annual Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims.

The highway connecting Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch has been covered with enhanced security deployment as pilgrims travel towards the ancient Baba Budha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district. Personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, CISF and other security agencies have been deployed at important locations and along the highway.

Pilgrimage Details and Commencement

Security forces are conducting intensified surveillance, checking and monitoring of movement along the route as part of the arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage. The measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees as well as maintaining smooth movement of pilgrim vehicles along the strategically important highway. The heightened security comes a day after the annual pilgrimage commenced from Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Monday, after performing a pooja at the base camp. The first batch began its nearly 230-km journey towards Poonch. The 12-day Budha Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to continue until August 28 and will culminate on Raksha Bandhan.

The ancient shrine is located at Rajpura in the Mandi tehsil of Poonch district and is an important pilgrimage destination in the Jammu region. Authorities had reviewed arrangements for the pilgrimage ahead of its commencement, with security and civil administration agencies coordinating preparations for the safe conduct of the yatra. The administration has also been focusing on traffic management and other facilities along the pilgrimage route.

Enhanced Surveillance on Strategically Sensitive Route

The Rajouri-Poonch stretch is particularly significant for the pilgrimage as NH-144A forms the principal road connection between Jammu and Poonch. The highway runs through several important towns, including Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Kalakote and Rajouri, before reaching Poonch. Security arrangements along the route are also significant given the location of Rajouri and Poonch in a strategically sensitive region.

The security agencies are maintaining close surveillance at vulnerable and important points, while checks are being conducted to monitor the movement of vehicles and people travelling towards the pilgrimage destination. The ongoing arrangements involve coordination between multiple agencies, with security personnel deployed not only along the highway but also around key locations associated with the pilgrimage.

Religious Significance of the Shrine

The Budha Amarnath shrine is located in Rajpura village of Mandi tehsil, at an altitude of around 4,600 feet. The annual pilgrimage attracts devotees from different parts of the country and is traditionally held during the holy month of Shravan.

The shrine is associated with Lord Shiva and is located near the Pulastya River, where pilgrims traditionally take a holy dip before offering prayers. The pilgrimage is therefore both a major religious event and an important annual movement of devotees through the Rajouri-Poonch region. The heightened deployment along NH-144A is expected to continue throughout the yatra period, with security and civil administration agencies maintaining coordination to respond to any situation that may arise. (ANI)