Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says there's no fixed timeline for the Delimitation Bill, countering media speculation. Congress's Jairam Ramesh criticizes the government, demanding immediate implementation of women's reservation without delimitation.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday pushed back against intense media speculation regarding the introduction of a Delimitation Bill, clarifying that the ruling dispensation has not committed to a fixed timeline for bringing the legislation to Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju emphasised that legislative scheduling remains at the sole discretion of the party leadership following thorough internal discussions.

"When did we say we were going to bring the bill? Yes, there was speculation in the media. As for when we are to bring it, our leadership will decide that after complete deliberation," he said.

Congress Alleges 'Tactical Setback' for Government

His comments arrive amid a heated national political debate over the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies and its linkage to the implementation of women's reservation. The Minister's remarks follow sharp criticism from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who claimed that the BJP-led government suffered a major tactical setback in April when it failed to secure a two-thirds majority to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

"They said delimitation should not happen, the Lok Sabha should remain at the existing 543 seats with no change in the states' representation, and one-third women's reservation should be implemented. This is also the Congress Party's demand. The government has received a setback, but they are now engaged in news and narrative management, trying to blame the opposition. That is not the truth. The truth is that their strategy has failed. They failed to achieve the two-thirds majority they were seeking. They received a setback on April 17 when it could not be passed."

Demand for Immediate Implementation

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, Jairam Ramesh said there is a need to understand the chronology and the Congress wants its immediate implementation in the existing Lok Sabha seats.

"In 1993, the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Bills were passed, providing one-third reservation for women in panchayats, zilla parishads, block panchayats and municipalities. The then Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, was instrumental in bringing this provision into the Constitution. In September 2023, the new Parliament building was inaugurated, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed unanimously. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji said the law should be implemented immediately and one-third reservation should be given to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies," he said.

"In the 543-member Lok Sabha, one-third means 182 seats for women. We repeatedly asked when this would be implemented, but there was silence from the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Suddenly, at 11 pm on 16 April 2026, while the delimitation issue was being discussed, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was notified. What is the intention and objective? Even today, our demand is that one-third reservation for women should be implemented in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha. If any amendments are needed, make them, but implement it immediately," he added.

Clash Over Delimitation Linkage

The Congress leader accused the government of constantly trying to link women's reservation with delimitation. While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they have opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise. The Delimitation Bill aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850.

The debate over parliamentary seat alignment has intensified with the government and Opposition taking sharply different positions. The ruling party alliance NDA led by BJP says delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and to implement 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. Opposition INDIA bloc led by Congress demands immediate 33% women's reservation in the current 543-member Lok Sabha, and opposes linking it to delimitation.

Meanwhile, Southern and smaller states have flagged concerns over population-based seat reallocation. They want an equitable formula that protects state-level representation. "Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, NCP, and DMK all came together. Although there has been some distance in our relationship with DMK, they were also with us. In floor management, DMK also did not support the government along with the other opposition parties. Look at the resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly," said Jairam Ramesh. (ANI)