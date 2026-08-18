Civil society representatives met Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, raising concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They highlighted that 1.09 crore voters are on the ASDDO list, with high deletion rates in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said representatives of civil society met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, particularly over the possibility of eligible voters being left out of the electoral rolls.

Concerns Over Voter List Deletions

In a post on X, Kharge said the representatives highlighted that 1.09 crore voters are currently in the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Dead and Others) list and that proposed deletions cross 60 per cent in nearly 3,000 booths in Bengaluru. They also raised concerns over tenants, people who have shifted for work or marriage, elderly voters, and those with minor form errors. Representatives of Karnataka’s civil society called on Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka today and raised serious concerns over the ongoing SIR exercise. 1.09 crore voters are currently in the ASDDO list, while proposed deletions cross 60% in nearly 3,000 booths in Bengaluru. Tenants,… pic.twitter.com/ExCYIJievY — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 18, 2026

He said on X, "Representatives of Karnataka's civil society called on Hon'ble @CMofKarnataka today and raised serious concerns over the ongoing SIR exercise. 1.09 crore voters are currently in the ASDDO list, while proposed deletions cross 60% in nearly 3,000 booths in Bengaluru. Tenants, people who have shifted for work or marriage, elderly voters and those with minor form errors are among those reportedly at risk of wrongful exclusion from the electoral rolls."

Call for Extension and Re-verification

Kharge said the representatives have urged the Chief Minister to seek an extension from the Election Commission of India and ensure fresh door-to-door verification. "With no election due in Karnataka, there is no justification for rushing a process of this scale. They have urged the Chief Minister to seek an extension from the Election Commission of India, ensure fresh door-to-door verification and protect every eligible voter from wrongful exclusion. A formal representation in this regard was submitted to the Chief Minister by the civil society representatives," he added.

ECI Extends Deadline, Issues New Schedule

On August 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, with the crucial enumeration phase having officially concluded on August 17.

As per the new schedule for the SIR exercise in the state, the draft voter lists will be published on August 24. The period for filing claims and objections will be from August 24 to September 23.

The notice phase, for disposal of claims and objections, will begin on August 24 and will go on till October 22. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 27. (ANI)

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