BJP national executive meeting to commence today; PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) two-day national executive meeting, anticipated to endorse an extension of tenure for the national party president JP Nadda and deliberate on the party's strategy for the assembly and general election, will commence on Monday, January 16, 2023, in New Delhi. Nadda will meet with in-charges and co-in-charges from the country ahead of the event.

The BJP president, JP Nadda, will also inaugurate a grand exhibition with various themes at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convention centre.

PM Modi will hold a one-kilometre roadshow from Patel Chowk to the NDMC head office in central Delhi before the national meeting. In the National Executive meeting, he will be joined by 35 Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers, and 37 regional heads. Nearly three hundred fifty members are expected to attend the BJP meeting.

The first exhibition theme is "Sewa, Sangathan, aur Samarpan" (Service, Organization, and Dedication).

The second theme is "Vishwa Guru India," which will stress India's contribution to the global fight against Covid and its presidency of the G20.

The third theme, "Good Governance First," will show the steps to ensure better governance. Initiatives such as empowering the underprivileged, inclusive and strong India, and conserving age-old icons, including building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the rise of Sanatan Dharma around the world, will be highlighted on the sidelines of the meeting.

Political and economic issues will be discussed, as organisational issues in poll-bound states.

Nadda's three-year term as national president comes to an end by the end of this January. He is expected to lead the party until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

