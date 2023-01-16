Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for the next six days starting today (January 16), owing to the upcoming severe coldwave in the National Capital Region (NCR). It is reportedly said that the Delhi people will witness dense fog conditions for the next three days.

    On Sunday, the IMD said that a severe cold wave is likely to grip parts of northern India including Delhi and NCR till Wednesday. According to the IMD, the temperature in Delhi-NCR may plummet to 2 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

    Also read: Cold wave alert! Mercury in Delhi can drop to 3 degrees Celsius, temperature likely to drop from Jan 16

    The Met Office further added that the temperature would likely be 4 degrees on Wednesday, resulting in coldwave conditions after a brief respite for citizens of Delhi-NCR.

    The IMD has also predicted heavy fog and low visibility over Delhi-NCR for the next five days.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Monday said that 13 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog , said the Indian Railways.

    Also read: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    Amid all this, rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 26 was underway at Delhi's Karthavya Path.

    Meanwhile, people lit up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave conditions in the national capital. As per IMD, Delhi will witness a minimum temperature of 4.7°C today.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
