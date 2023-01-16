IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi-NCR over cold wave; dense fog to continue for 6 days

On Sunday, the IMD said that a severe cold wave is likely to grip parts of northern India including Delhi and NCR till Wednesday. According to the IMD, the temperature in Delhi-NCR may plummet to 2 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for the next six days starting today (January 16), owing to the upcoming severe coldwave in the National Capital Region (NCR). It is reportedly said that the Delhi people will witness dense fog conditions for the next three days.

The Met Office further added that the temperature would likely be 4 degrees on Wednesday, resulting in coldwave conditions after a brief respite for citizens of Delhi-NCR.

The IMD has also predicted heavy fog and low visibility over Delhi-NCR for the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Monday said that 13 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog , said the Indian Railways.

Amid all this, rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on January 26 was underway at Delhi's Karthavya Path.

Meanwhile, people lit up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave conditions in the national capital. As per IMD, Delhi will witness a minimum temperature of 4.7°C today.