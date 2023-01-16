Delhi Assembly Session starts from today; AAP likely to raise issue of LG's 'interference'

The session is likely to be stormy as AAP is expected to raise the issues of the appointment of MCD aldermen and the alleged interference by LG Vinay Saxena in the government's operations.

The Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday (January 16) amid the recent upheavals in the political corners of the national capital. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lock horns for the first time since the chaos that took place during mayoral election in the MCD house earlier this month.

The session is likely to be stormy as AAP is expected to raise the issues of the appointment of MCD aldermen and the alleged interference by LG Vinay Saxena in the government's operations.

The AAP leaders might question the LG VK Saxena for allegedly putting pressure on officials to stop the development work being done by the government of Delhi.

The issue of the LG appointing aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), without seeking the recommendations of the city government, is also likely to be raised in the Assembly.

According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be laying the copies of the annual report of the Delhi Technological University for the year 2020-2021, the CAG audit report on the annual accounts of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology for the period from 2009-10 to 2017-18, along with an action-taken report, in the House.

According to the List of Business of the House, Sisodia is also expected to introduce the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

On Saturday, the BJP legislators demanded that the speaker extend the Assembly session to 10 days and allow the Question Hour.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, termed the Assembly session starting from January 16 "illegal".

He said, "Instead of calling it the winter session, the AAP government has termed it the fourth part of the third session to avoid holding a fixed number of sittings of the House."