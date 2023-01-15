PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in the national capital on Monday. A roadshow is being organised by BJP on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards, Delhi Police has said.

Residents in Delhi may face some inconvenience while travelling in central Delhi on Monday. This is due to traffic diversion and road closure in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in the national capital.

On January 16 starting at 3 pm, the BJP will have a roadshow on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction, according to Delhi Police. Additionally, it has released a traffic alert for the same.

According to authorities, special traffic plans will be put in place to guarantee efficient traffic management throughout the roadshow route.

"On January 16 starting at 3 pm, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will host a road show on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction. The Indian Prime Minister will attend the road show. To ensure efficient traffic management along the roadshow route, special traffic arrangements would be made," Delhi Police released a statement.

These roads will remain closed on Monday:

Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways)

Sansad Marg

Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg)

Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg)

Jantar Mantar Road

Imtiaz Khan Marg

Bangla Sahib Lane

Delhi Police advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover.

Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road and Janpath may witness heavy traffic. Meanwhile, traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.