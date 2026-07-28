BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri criticised BRS's KTR and CM Revanth Reddy, urging them to address the pending fee reimbursement dues affecting nearly 20 lakh students in Telangana instead of making "empty political statements."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Tuesday hit out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying they should answer for the educational future of nearly 20 lakh students affected by pending fee reimbursement dues in the state.

The Nizamabad MP also questioned KTR and Revanth Reddy over their visit to Delhi on the same day and alleged that although they belonged to different political parties, their style of politics and underlying objective remained the same. "Before shedding crocodile tears for Gen Z, KTR and Revanth Reddy must answer for the educational future of 20 lakh students in Telangana. The youth need fee reimbursement, quality education and employment opportunities, not empty political statements," Dharmapuri said.

'Accept Responsibility for Educational Crisis'

He accused both leaders of misleading people, enriching their families, failing to fulfil electoral promises and prioritising projects that generate commissions. Dharmapuri said both leaders were expressing "artificial concern" for Gen Z while ignoring the educational crisis faced by students in Telangana. "When nearly 20 lakh students were affected by the NEET paper-leak controversy, accountability was demanded at the highest level. However, in Telangana, nearly 20 lakh students are affected every year because the State Government has failed to clear fee-reimbursement dues. Yet neither the Chief Minister nor the former BRS Government is willing to accept responsibility," he said.

He said students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minority communities and economically weaker sections were among the worst affected. He added that the continued non-payment of reimbursement dues had put hundreds of educational institutions under severe financial stress, with several colleges facing the threat of closure. "Before speaking about giving Gen Z representation in the Union Cabinet, KTR and Revanth Reddy must explain what they have done to protect the education and employment prospects of Telangana's youth," the BJP MP said.

BJP MP Questions Congress's 'Political Hypocrisy'

Reacting to Revanth Reddy's statements that Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister and appoint Gen Z representatives as Union Education Ministers, Dharmapuri said such claims were politically unrealistic. "Congress in Telangana has only 8 Lok Sabha seats. Talking about the prime ministerial position and distributing Union Cabinet portfolios with such limited strength is absurd," he said.

He further alleged that the average age of the Revanth Reddy Cabinet was around 62 years and said the Congress party's sudden claim of prioritising young leadership exposed its political hypocrisy.

Probe into Kaleshwaram Project Questioned

The BJP MP also questioned the Telangana Government over the scope of the proposed CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. "Why has the inquiry been restricted to only three barrages? Why has the entire Kaleshwaram project not been handed over to the CBI? Even after the submission of committee reports, why has the State Government failed to initiate comprehensive action?" he asked.

He alleged that both the previous BRS Government and the present Congress Government were attempting to avoid a full investigation into the planning, expenditure, execution and alleged irregularities associated with the project.

Union Government's Support to Telangana Highlighted

Highlighting the assistance provided by the Union Government to Telangana, Dharmapuri said around 86.31 lakh loan accounts had been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana during the last 10 years, benefiting approximately 60 lakh people with loans amounting to nearly Rs 90,000 crore.

He said loans worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore had been extended under the Stand-Up India Scheme, while nearly Rs 10,000 crore was sanctioned for road safety and related infrastructure. He added that fertiliser supplies had increased by approximately 63 per cent compared with 2016-17, while urea supply increased by 44 per cent, DAP by 130 per cent, complex fertilisers by 95 per cent and MOP by 31 per cent.

Dharmapuri also said turmeric prices increased from approximately Rs 5,900 per quintal in 2022 to nearly Rs 21,000 per quintal. "According to an official reply, Telangana receives approximately 67 paise from the Union Government for every rupee contributed to the Centre," he said.

"These figures demonstrate the scale of the Modi Government's support to Telangana. Instead of acknowledging this assistance and effectively implementing welfare schemes, the State Government is attempting to divert public attention from its own failures," Dharmapuri said.

State Govt Criticised for Delay in Land Allocation for Schools

The BJP MP also criticised the State Government for delays in allocating suitable land and providing basic infrastructure for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas. Referring to the prolonged efforts required to secure land for the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jagtial, he said he had to allocate Rs 25 lakh from his own MPLADS funds for essential repairs at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nizamabad, alleging that the State Government had failed to provide adequate support.

"The Union Government is ready to establish and strengthen prestigious educational institutions, but the Telangana Government is failing even to fulfil basic responsibilities such as land allocation, approach roads and essential infrastructure," he said.

Call for Public Protest

Dharmapuri also called for a massive public protest in Hyderabad against the Congress Government over the pending fee reimbursement dues. He said students, parents, college managements and representatives of affected communities should come together to demand the immediate release of all pending amounts. (ANI)