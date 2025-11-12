In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra welcomed 125 tribals back to Hinduism in a 'Ghar Wapasi' ceremony. She washed their feet and stated the campaign would continue as people voluntarily return to their original religion.

Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhavna Bohra welcomed 125 members of 41 tribal families back home as they returned to Hinduism in Neur village of her constituency, Pandaria in Kabirdham district. She washed the feet of 115 tribals on their "Ghar Wapasi" at the "Janjati Sanskriti aur Gaurav ka Janjagran" program.

Campaign Will Continue

She expressed happiness, stating that a large number of people have been returning home, with several voluntarily contacting for the return to their native places. She said that the campaign will not stop. "Approximately 125 members of 41 families have returned home. This campaign will continue. About a month and a half ago, 75 to 80 people returned home. Now, we are in the forest area, and people are voluntarily contacting us to return to their original religion," she said.

Returning to Preserve History and Identity

Furthermore, she underlined that the people have begun to understand that they won't be able to tell the future generation the vast and rich history of the tribal community if they don't return to their culture. "They are constantly understanding that they were turned away from their religion by greed and pressure. Now, when our children grow up and move into their future, what will they tell about their history? Because the tribal society where we stand today, the forest and land are their identity. These five basic elements are their identity. It is not possible for anyone to stay away from all of these. A very large number of people have returned to their original religion," she added.

A 'Major Hit' Against Wrongful Conversions

Previously, Bhavna Bohra has been continuously making meaningful efforts in the Pandaria constituency, from promoting Sanatan Sanskar and preserving tribal and forest-dwelling cultures. These grassroots efforts are benefiting tribal families living in forest areas. The return of 125 members to their religion is a major hit to all those who wrongfully lure the innocent tribal people into converting.

Bhavna Bohra welcomed and felicitated 125 tribal community members of villages Neur, Amaniya, Kadwani, Damgarh and Birhuldih and made them return to their original religion. (ANI)