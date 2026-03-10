BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra slammed Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Election Commission, telling her to focus on her own government. Banerjee is protesting the SIR of electoral rolls, accusing the BJP of deleting voters' names to manipulate elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawna Bohra on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, suggesting that the leader should focus on the functioning of her own government before levelling allegations against the Election Commission.

BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra, while speaking to ANI, said, "Since the start of the SIR process, Mamata Banerjee has been making several allegations on the Election Commission... She should first find democracy in her government in Bengal... Recently, President Droupadi Murmu had to go to Bengal. As a woman and as the CM of Bengal, she had to make her presence felt there as per the protocol and as per the system. But she was not there. Her intention was only to ruin the program of President Droupadi Murmu..."

Mamata Alleges Electoral Manipulation by BJP

Meanwhile, on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party at the Centre is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by deleting genuine voters from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Banerjee made the remarks while continuing her sit-in protest for the fourth consecutive day against the SIR of electoral rolls, a process the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleges is targeting genuine voters and paving the way for electoral manipulation.

Addressing supporters, the chief minister accused the BJP of undermining democracy and warned that people's voting rights must be restored if the party wants to win elections fairly. "There is only one party and one government. Indian democracy has been eclipsed. If you want to win the election, return the people's voting rights," Banerjee said.

"Today I was reading the newspaper and saw how much this party lies. They claim to have done so much work, but I would say it's all a hoax. In reality, these young people are jealous of the scheme... You can win votes by deleting names and snatching away voting rights, but tomorrow the BJP government will definitely go from Delhi, then I will drag you and bring you to answer in front of the public," she added.

During her speech, Banerjee claimed that voters' names were being removed arbitrarily, even blaming technology-driven processes for errors. (ANI)