The 14-year-old boy told the police during questioning that his mother gave him the packets to sell. The police team then arrested Pinky, a resident of Sanjay Camp, from a nearby spot. They found 37 more packets of marijuana on her.

New Delhi: A woman used her 14-year-old son to sell marijuana, and the police have arrested her. The Delhi Crime Branch arrested 39-year-old Pinky from Chanakyapuri in Delhi. The police seized around one kilogram of marijuana from her possession. She used her minor son to deliver the drugs. She did this to avoid any suspicion from the police and other security agencies. The police caught the accused after they received a secret tip-off.

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The police were on patrol around 7 pm on September 2. They spotted the 14-year-old boy acting suspiciously and caught him. They found six small packets of marijuana on him. The boy confessed during questioning that his mother gave him the packets to sell. The police team immediately tracked down Pinky. She lives in Sanjay Camp. They arrested her from a nearby location. The police recovered 37 more packets of suspected marijuana from her. They seized a total of 43 packets, including the ones found on the minor boy.

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The police checked her background and found her criminal record. Pinky was already involved in two previous cases under the NDPS Act. This is her third arrest this year in a drug-related case. The police stated that they will take strict action to stop people from using minor children for drug trafficking. The police are investigating the matter further.