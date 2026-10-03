An elderly couple, Kusum and Dayanand Tagra, sustained injuries after being hit by an SUV in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar. The Delhi Police arrested the driver, Navleen Kaur, and impounded the vehicle. The couple is currently recovering.

An elderly couple sustained injuries on Friday after being hit by a vehicle near the Arya Samaj Mandir in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar. The victims, identified as 71-year-old Kusum Tagra and her husband Dayanand Tagra (79), were struck by the SUV on October 2. Both are currently undergoing treatment at Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar, where doctors report they are recovering. Their children reside in the United States and have been informed of the incident.

Driver Arrested, Case Registered

The Delhi Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Navleen Kaur. The offending vehicle has been impounded. A case has been formally registered at the Kirti Nagar Police Station under FIR No. 260/26, dated October 2, 2026. The driver has been booked under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway. (ANI)