Union Minister Sanjay Seth prayed for Captain Smit Machchhar, the flydubai pilot who averted a mid-air disaster on Sep 30, 2026. Despite being attacked by the co-pilot and severely injured, Machchhar saved 174 lives on board.

Prayers for Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with Ranchi Mayor Roshni Khalkho, performed puja at the Pahari Temple in Ranchi on Saturday, praying for the speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar. Seth said the pilot had displayed courage and presence of mind during a crisis and saved hundreds of lives by averting a possible plane crash.

He said, "Today, not just the country but the entire world is proud of a pilot like Smit Machchhar, who saved hundreds of lives. He gave a new lease of life to hundreds of people and averted a plane crash. He was under immense pressure and in poor health, yet he did not waver from his duty. That is why heads of state from major nations across the world are commending him today. Our respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spoke to him yesterday. During the conversation, he mentioned that, in the midst of the crisis, he recited the Hanuman Chalisa. He told Modi ji, 'You are my idol; you are our boss. ' Seth further recalled the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pilot, saying the nation was proud of Machchhar's bravery and that prayers were being offered for his recovery.

“The conversation between the Prime Minister and pilot Smit Machchhar was truly remarkable. The nation takes pride in such a brave pilot. He is currently recovering, and it is our collective duty to pray for his good health and long life. We hope that he recovers quickly and returns to his duties," he added.

How Captain Machchhar Averted a Mid-Air Disaster

Indian commercial pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed globally as a hero for averting a catastrophic mid-air disaster on September 30, 2026. The 39-year-old was commanding flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the aircraft's co-pilot allegedly launched a calculated attack inside the cockpit, striking the captain with a sharp weapon/crash axe in an attempt to hijack or crash the plane. During the violent struggle, the Boeing 737 MAX entered a steep dive, plummeting nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Despite suffering severe head trauma, multiple stab wounds and massive blood loss, Captain Machchhar fought back. Lying injured on the flight deck floor, he managed to push himself up and unlock the reinforced cockpit door, allowing alert passengers and crew to storm in and subdue the attacker. Two off-duty flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers then helped level the aircraft and divert it for an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 people on board. (ANI)