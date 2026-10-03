AP CM Chandrababu Naidu described the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 as a unique initiative to leverage IIT alumni expertise. The summit aims to develop the state into a global knowledge hub through collaboration, innovation and technology.

PanIIT Summit 2026: A Collaborative Effort

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 as a unique initiative and highlighted the potential of leveraging the knowledge and expertise of IIT alumni to help develop the state into a global knowledge hub. Speaking to ANI, Naidu said, “This is a unique program. India has 5 lakh IIT alumni. If you see these alumni, if you use that knowledge, we can do wonders. That is why, for the first time, they are establishing the World Amaravati IITians Council. They are going to give ideas continuously, subject-wise. They are going to involve universities, all IITs, to work together. This is where knowledge will be exchanged, and we will prepare for tomorrow. Ultimately, Andhra Pradesh is going to benefit by becoming a global knowledge hub."

The maiden PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026, organised by PanIIT Alumni India in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, brought together IIT leaders, policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, academicians, technology experts and innovators to discuss a long-term technology and innovation roadmap for Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official release, the summit was formally inaugurated by Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh, with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Katamneni, IAS, Secretary, Department of ITE&C, Government of Andhra Pradesh; KN Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati; V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Anand Kumar, MD, STMicroelectronics India; and Mall. He was joined by Swadeep Pillarisetti, Chair, PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026; Amitabh Ranjan, Vice Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India; Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India; Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, Secretary, Department of ITE&C, Government of Andhra Pradesh; KN Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati; V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Anand Kumar, MD, STMicroelectronics India; and Mallik Tatipamula, CTO, Ericsson Silicon Valley.

Held at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika, Vijayawada, the Summit was themed “Andhra’s Resilient DeepTech Decade: Anchored by PanIIT- Swarna Andhra to Viksit Bharat 2047.” The Summit sought to connect the collective strength of the 23 IITs and the global 5-lakh-plus IIT alumni network with Andhra Pradesh’s development priorities.

Key Summit Discussions and Themes

The day-long Summit featured intensive discussions on some of the most critical technology and development priorities. The sessions covered Energy in the Age of AI; DeepTech in All Walks of Life and Product Perfection; Space, Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing; Bio Valley- Health Access & Screening at Scale; and AgriTech- Farmers & Water Security.

The discussions brought together senior representatives from government, IITs, global technology companies, industry and startups, including experts from IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Ericsson, AWS, Honeywell Aerospace, Apollo Hospitals, ICMR, ICRISAT and leading Indian technology and manufacturing companies. The Summit also featured fireside conversations on Skilling & Entrepreneurship and AI in Governance, besides a presentation on Amaravati Capital City.

Institutional Initiatives for Sustained Engagement

The Valedictory Session presented a series of institutional initiatives designed to create sustained engagement between PanIIT, the IIT ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Government and industry.

PanIIT Amaravati Council

PanIIT Amaravati Council, a proposed permanent platform and secretariat in Amaravati to connect the global IIT alumni network with Andhra Pradesh’s long-term development agenda.

PanIIT Amaravati Venture Fund

PanIIT Amaravati Venture Fund, a DeepTech investment mechanism aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and high-potential ventures in the State.

Global IIT Mentor Network

Global IIT Mentor Network, a proposed 100-member network to connect entrepreneurs, startups and young talent in Andhra Pradesh with experienced IIT alumni globally.

Industry Chairs

Industry Chairs, 10 proposed industry-linked chairs to strengthen research and industry-academia collaboration.

IIT Technology Transfer Pipeline

IIT Technology Transfer Pipeline, an initiative to identify and facilitate the commercialisation of technologies emerging from IITs.

DeepTech Policy Package

DeepTech Policy Package, a proposed policy framework covering areas including AI, quantum technologies, semiconductors, energy, space, defence, healthcare, AgriTech and skilling.

The official Summit framework also identifies these initiatives as part of a longer-term PanIIT–Andhra Pradesh engagement.

Summit Highlights: Q-Shiva Launch and Strategic Roundtables

One of the key moments of the Summit was the launch of Q-Shiva, involving five quantum computers, positioning quantum technology among the frontier areas being explored for Andhra Pradesh’s emerging DeepTech ecosystem. The programme also featured a demonstration by the Qubit Force team and the launch of the book “Quantum Children.”

The Summit’s discussions extended across Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, DeepTech, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors and Data Centres, MedTech and Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Green Energy, Space and Aerospace, Defence and AgriTech.

Three strategic roundtables were conducted in parallel, bringing together IIT Directors, venture capitalists and family offices, and industry leaders and unicorn CXOs. The roundtables focused on converting the Summit’s ideas into partnerships, investments and institutional initiatives. The Summit also included a technology exhibition and networking sessions connecting startups, investors, industry and the IIT ecosystem. It has about 50 stalls.

Leadership Vision and Long-Term Goals

Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India, said that the Summit represents an opportunity to channel the collective strength of IIT alumni towards institution-building, innovation and nation-building.

Amitabh Ranjan, Vice Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India, said the objective was to create institutions and networks that would continue to work beyond the Summit, including a Council, venture fund, fellowship and mentor network.

Swadeep Pillarisetti, Chair, PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026, and Shri Sudhakar Gande, Chair/leadership representatives associated with the Summit, were among those who contributed to the initiative.

PanIIT Alumni India is the umbrella organisation representing alumni of all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology, with a global community of more than 500,000 alumni. Its objective is to channel the collective expertise, networks and resources of the IIT alumni community towards innovation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer and nation-building.

The PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 concluded with the presentation of the PanIIT Amaravati initiatives, the Andhra PanIIT Declaration, the Q-Shiva launch and a roadmap for continued collaboration. The Summit is positioned as the beginning of a longer-term engagement linking IIT talent, research, technology, entrepreneurship, capital and industry with Andhra Pradesh’s development priorities. The objective is clear: to build partnerships that move DeepTech from ideas and laboratories to products, enterprises and solutions contributing to Andhra Pradesh’s journey towards Swarna Andhra 2047 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)