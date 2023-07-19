BJP leader moves against Opposition's use of 'INDIA' to label alliance

BJP leader Girish Bharadwaj files complaint against opposition alliance's use of 'INDIA' acronym, citing legal violations. He urges Election Commission to intervene and mandate its removal. The complaint adds complexity to the ongoing campaign against the ruling party.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Girish Bharadwaj has filed a formal complaint to the Election Commission against the pposition alliance's use of the acronym 'I.N.D.I.A'. The alliance, known as the India National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), was forged by opposition parties on Tuesday to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Stating legal grounds, Bharadwaj argues that the use of the acronym 'INDIA' violates Section 2 (C), Schedule 1 (4) & (7) of the Emblems and Names Act of 1950. According to him, the alliance's usage of the nation's name for political purposes breaches the specified guidelines, which define 'emblem' to include any pictorial representation listed in the Act's schedule.



Bharadwaj's complaint, addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, expresses concern over the alliance's intent to rename itself after the nation, deeming it unlawful and against the established regulations. He writes that political outfits employing acronyms for their own agendas are prohibited under Section 2 (7) of the Act.



Demanding immediate action, Bharadwaj calls upon the Election Commission to intervene and issue directives to the newly formed alliance, mandating the removal of the 'INDIA' acronym from its name. By doing so, he believes the alliance will adhere to the legal framework surrounding emblem usage and avoid exploiting national symbols for political gains.

This development has added an intriguing layer to the opposition alliance's campaign against the BJP-led NDA. The Election Commission is likely to give a response to the complaint filed by Bharadwaj.