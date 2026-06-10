The BJP in Shimla organised a havan at the Ram Mandir to mark PM Narendra Modi's third consecutive term. Leaders prayed for his long life and praised his welfare schemes, while also taking a swipe at the Congress over internal factionalism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised a havan and special prayers at the Ram Mandir in Shimla to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record-breaking tenure as India's longest-serving Prime Minister in uninterrupted democratic office and his continuation for a third consecutive term.

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Senior BJP leaders and party workers participated in the religious ceremony and offered prayers for the Prime Minister's long life, good health and continued service to the nation.

BJP lauds PM Modi's 'visionary leadership'

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar, BJP MLA and Vice-President of BJP Himachal Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new milestone in Indian politics by successfully completing three consecutive terms and implementing welfare-oriented schemes that have benefited millions of people across the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted a new chapter in the nation's political history. Through his visionary leadership and public welfare initiatives, the benefits of government schemes have reached crores of citizens. BJP workers are praying for his long life and continued dedication to national service," Vinod Kumar said.

BJP hits out at Congress

The BJP leader also used the occasion to take a swipe at the Congress, accusing the party of being embroiled in internal disputes. Referring to allegations of factionalism levelled against the BJP by Congress leaders, Vinod Kumar said those making such claims should first examine the situation within their own party.

"People living in glass houses should not throw stones at others. Congress leaders themselves are levelling allegations against their Chief Minister, which has exposed the party's internal discord," he said.

Asserting that the BJP remains united, Vinod Kumar said, "The BJP was one, is one and will remain one. The real factionalism exists within the Congress party."

The event witnessed the participation of several BJP functionaries and workers who joined the prayers and havan conducted at the temple premises.