BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam criticised the DMK after the MDMK exited its alliance, stating it shows how badly the DMK treats its partners and reflects a lack of political ethics among the parties in the alliance.

BJP slams DMK's 'bad treatment' of allies

BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam on Saturday took a swipe at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) announced its decision to withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

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Speaking to ANI, Selvam alleged that the DMK had treated its alliance partners badly. "The INC has deserted the DMK, and now the MDMK, which contested on the symbol of the Rising Sun, has also walked out of the DMK. This shows how badly the DMK has treated its alliance partners, the way they have treated them," he said.

He further alleged that the development reflected a lack of political ethics among parties in the alliance. "It also shows the fact that these political parties have no ethics in politics. People should be aware that next time parties which do not have the courtesy and ethics towards their alliance partners will not have any loyalty towards the people who voted for them," Selvam said.

MDMK quits alliance, to support TVK

Earlier in the day, MDMK chief Vaiko announced that his party has decided to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the upcoming by-elections and local body elections, after its General Council unanimously passed a resolution to exit the DMK-led alliance.

Addressing a press conference after the party's 32nd General Council meeting in Chennai, Vaiko said, "In the assembly by-election and local body election, MDMK will support TVK."

Vaiko alleges DMK political manoeuvring

He further alleged that the DMK indulged in political manoeuvring after the Assembly election results. "We have never criticised Stalin or the DMK party, but after the election result, to form an AIADMK government, DMK indulged in politics," he said.

Further, while praising TVK for being free of corruption, Vaiko told reporters, "We are leaving the alliance headed by DMK. In the ensuing by-elections, we will extend our support to TVK. I appreciate their government. They have eradicated commission and corruption, the two evils of democracy. They are free from those allegations. I appreciate and congratulate the Chief Minister Vijay on this point."

Vaiko also clarified that MDMK itself would not contest the by-elections. "We are not going to contest the by-election. TVK will contest. We will extend our support. If they invite me, I will go for campaigning," he said.