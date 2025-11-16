Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of having a "vision of division" at a Bengaluru summit. He praised Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar campaign, touted SP's performance, and launched his own 'Vision India' initiative for youth.

BJP has 'vision of division'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of steering the country with a "vision of division". Speaking at the Vision India: Startup Summit in Bengaluru, Yadav said, "We are moving forward with the vision of progressiveness, positivity, and fostering inclusive growth. They (BJP) have a vision of division."

When asked what Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka could learn from each other, Yadav took a direct swipe at the Centre, saying, "Right now, only the people of Gujarat are teaching, and we are learning from the people of Gujarat only."

On Bihar Polls and Tejashwi Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the Bihar Assembly election results, praising the Mahagathbandhan's campaign and projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the people's preferred choice. Yadav said the opposition alliance had gone to the people with a constructive agenda. "Tejashwi was the popular face. He got the most votes. Mahagathbandhan had a positive approach. They aimed to provide employment opportunities and develop the state of Bihar. The people on the other side only spoke of division and the past," he said.

SP took on 'double engine' govt

Speaking about the performance of regional parties, the SP chief said his party had demonstrated that it could take on both state and central leadership simultaneously. "When it comes to regional parties, the Samajwadi Party has given the best performance so far. And we performed there, where the government used to say they had a double engine. If anyone defeated both engines of Delhi and Lucknow, and at a place from where they started their communal politics, it was the Samajwadi Party," the SP Chief said.

'Vision India' initiative launched

On November 11. Akhilesh Yadav announced the launch of a new initiative titled 'Vision India', aimed at shaping a progressive and inclusive 'New India' through innovation, youth participation, and forward-thinking policies. The initiative's inaugural event took place in Bangalore, marking the beginning of a nationwide series of engagements. Yadav said the program's focus is on youth-driven progress and opposition to "outdated, divisive ideologies".