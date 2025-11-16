BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose hit back at TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's allegations of arms distribution from Raj Bhavan, with the Governor calling the claim baseless and opening the premises for public scrutiny.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday hit back at Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over his allegations that arms were being distributed from Raj Bhavan, calling it an attempt to "insult the system" and the "Constitution" of the country. "This is TMC's culture, to insult the system and the Constitution of the country. Kalyan Banerjee speaks nonsense to stoke controversy and come into the limelight," he said.

Governor Dismisses 'Baseless' Allegations

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose dismissed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's allegations of arms distribution from Raj Bhavan, calling it a baseless claim. In a scathing response, Bose dared Banerjee to verify his claims, "Searching for arms and ammunition in the Raj Bhavan is like a blind man searching in the dark for a black cat that is not there," Governor Bose told ANI.

Raj Bhavan Opened for Public Scrutiny

The Governor opened Raj Bhavan to the public, inviting scrutiny and transparency. "From 5 am onwards today, people, civil society members, and media are coming in to see whether there are any arms and ammunition in the Raj Bhavan," he said.

Bose questioned Banerjee's intentions, asking if the TMC MP was expressing a lack of confidence in the state police force or revealing internal party politics. He emphasised the serious implications of such allegations, stating that they undermine the credibility of the Kolkata Police.

TMC MP's Original Accusation

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had alleged that Governor Bose is "entertaining BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan" and giving them weapons to attack TMC workers in the state. "Tell the Bengal Governor not to entertain BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan. He is keeping them there and giving them arms and ammunition to go and attack TMC workers. As long as such a governor is in office, nothing good will happen in Bengal," Banerjee said while at an event in Hooghly, Seelampur.