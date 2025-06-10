Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has been detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after she took part in the anti-demolition protests at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after she took part in the anti-demolition protests at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp. Speaking to reporters, Atishi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that the BJP and Rekha Gupta will be cursed by the slum dwellers.

"BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers. 'BJP aur Rekha Gupta ko jhuggi waalon ki haay lagegi.' ... BJP will never come back," Atishi said.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises given the upcoming demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

Residents asked to vacate within 3 days

According to the notice, residents have been asked to vacate voluntarily within three days--June 8, 9, and 10. The notice states that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

The DDA further read, "Any belongings left inside the huts during demolition will be removed, and the agency will not be held responsible for any damage or loss to personal property.

"The DDA has appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the Delhi BJP government of "running bulldozers" on people's houses, shops, and their jobs.

On June 1, the demolition drive at Madrasi camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi, as authorities act on court orders to clear encroachments in the area along the Barapulla drain.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.