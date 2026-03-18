The Madras High Court granted an interim stay on contempt proceedings against the Madurai District Collector and Thiruparankundram temple officials regarding the Karthigai Deepam case. A Division Bench will hear the matter again on April 8.

Madras HC Grants Interim Stay on Contempt Proceedings

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the contempt of court proceedings initiated by a single judge against the Madurai District Collector and the Thiruparankundram temple authorities in connection with the Karthigai Deepam case.

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The Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman passed the interim stay. While hearing a batch of appeals filed by the authorities, including the Madurai District Collector and the Madurai City Commissioner of Police. The appeals challenged the orders issued by the single judge initiating contempt proceedings in relation to the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue. The Division Bench adjourned the further hearing of the appeals to April 8.

Background of the Single Judge's Proceedings

Earlier, on March 4, Justice GR Swaminathan postponed the contempt of court proceedings in the Thiruparankundram Deepam case to March 18, after the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Temple Board of Trustees informed the court that the court's suggestion to allow five persons to perform symbolic prayers (not lighting the lamp) at the Deepam located at the summit of the Thiruparankundram hill needed to be discussed. The trustees also stated that a careful decision would be taken after consulting the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Collector's Stance on Law and Order

Meanwhile, Madurai District Collector KJ Praveen Kumar had earlier filed an affidavit stating that the district administration was clear that the High Court's order could be implemented only if the law and order situation in the area permitted it. He further noted that the prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, did not pose any restriction on temple authorities lighting the lamp in accordance with the High Court's order.

Court's Suggestion for Symbolic Prayers

During the last hearing, Justice Swaminathan said, "I suggest that respect to the order passed by this court can be shown by permitting a group of exactly five persons to be named by this court to go to the lower peak of the hillock where deepathoon lies so that symbolic prayers can be offered. I further indicate that this entire exercise can be confined to 15 minutes. This is only a suggestion and not a direction."

Related Petition Pending

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is also scheduled to hear a contempt petition regarding the alleged non-compliance with the court's order to light the lamp on the stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill. (ANI)