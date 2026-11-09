Union Minister Giriraj Singh and BJP leaders have condemned Mallikarjun Kharge for referring to Diwali as an 'Eid of happiness', terming it a deliberate attempt at appeasement politics ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Congress Leadership

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Diwali an "Eid of happiness". He accused the Congress of appeasing a minority community and termed Kharge a "mouthpiece" of the Gandhi family. "Look, this isn't just a thing. Kharge is a mouthpiece of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. He speaks what the input in the machine is. You're playing the game of appeasement in this country... Nehru divided the country, and you've been practising appeasement politics ever since. You try to divide Hindus and appease Muslims. Your tongue, Rahul Gandhi's tongue, will never open on Irfan Ansari. Four lines on Hindu festivals, no good words," Singh told ANI.

BJP Allegations of Appeasement

Kharge's remarks sparked a political row, with the BJP terming it Congress' attempt to appease a vote bank ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi termed it a conspiracy at the behest of the Gandhi family. "The Congress party has become so blind that it is seeking appeasement even on this eternal festival of the victory of light over darkness. The poison of Hindu hatred that courses through the very veins of the Congress party is now openly coming out from the mouths of its leaders. Mallikarjun Kharge's calling our most sacred festival the 'Eid of Joy' is no mistake, but a deliberate conspiracy at the behest of the Gandhi family. I want to ask: do you have the courage to call any other festival the 'Deepwali of Joy'?" the BJP leader said.

Congress Labeled Anti-Hindu

Earlier, in a video message on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Congress an "anti-Hindu" party. "Congress is an anti-Sanatan, anti-Hindu party, which is why Mallikarjun Kharge called Deepawali an 'Eid of Happiness'. This is pure vote-bank politics ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for Babri; she also cried for Batla. This shows that Congress only wants appeasement politics. Even on Hindu festivals, Congress is trying to appease its vote bank. This is why neither the Gandhi-Vadra family nor the Congress President visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. When Udhayanidhi Stalin called Sanatan 'Dengue, malaria', Congress was silent. They have clarified that Congress' policy is anti-Sanatan," he said.

Congress Defends Remarks

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that Eid is synonymous with joy and is used as a metaphor. Defending Kharge's remarks, he said that only a secular person could say so. Rashid Alvi told ANI, "Clearly, when it comes to expressing joy, Eid is often used as a metaphor, much like how, when someone reappears after a long absence, people ask, 'Kya tum Eid ka chand ho gaye ho?' Eid is synonymous with joy. If Mallikarjun Kharge made such a remark, it is the kind of sentiment only a secular person could express. We certainly do not expect such sentiments from the BJP or communal-minded individuals. Furthermore, there is a distinction between Eid and Diwali: while both are festivals of joy, Eid does not lead to an increase in the AQI (Air Quality Index)."

The row erupted with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks while extending Diwali greetings on November 7. Kharge told reporters, "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity." (ANI)

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