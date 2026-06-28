The BJD has criticised the new BJP government in Odisha over a deteriorating law and order situation, citing recent firing incidents and murders in Puri, Balasore, and Cuttack, and urging CM Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate, strict action.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has criticised the Odisha government over recent firing incidents in Puri, Balasore and Cuttack, alleging that the State's law and order situation had deteriorated under the BJP government. Addressing a press conference at the party office, Sankha Bhawan, on Saturday, former minister and MLA Tusharkanti Behera, BJD Minority Cell Zonal Co-Coordinator SK Nizamuddin, and BJD Spokesperson and Media Coordinator Lenin Mohanty,alleged that murders, firing incidents and organised crime had increased in the state, creating fear and insecurity among the public.

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BJD Cites Recent Firing Incidents

Behera alleged that a hotel owner was shot dead in Puri and referred to the killing of Balasore businessman Sheikh Hamid, alleging that he was shot dead at point-blank range about 600 metres from Sahadevkhunta Police Station. He also cited the shooting of Shrikant Jena, husband of Santarabali Sarpanch Meeta Jena, in Cuttack district, alleging that unidentified miscreants opened fire on him while he was at a salon with his son.

BJD Urges CM to Restore Law and Order

Speaking to ANI, Behera said, "You can see the law and order situation in Odisha is deteriorating day by day. Honourable CM Mohan Charan Majhi is heading the Home Department. I urge him to take action against the culprits, to nab them as early as possible, and take strict action so that the law and order situation can be established again in Odisha."

He also urged the authorities to take immediate action in Puri, saying the city is an international destination for devotees and tourists.

Police Encounters Termed 'Eyewash'

Responding to a question on police encounters, Behera termed them "an eyewash" and said such measures would not deter criminals unless the government effectively addressed the situation on the ground. He urged the government to identify and arrest those responsible for the recent incidents.

"I could count innumerable incidents that have taken place in Odisha since the BJP government took over," he said.

Party Delegation to Visit Balasore

Behera also said that, under the direction of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, former MLA Siba Das would lead a party delegation in Balasore to meet the Superintendent of Police regarding the incident. (ANI)