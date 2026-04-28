A 33-year-old Mumbai car dealer was arrested by Goregaon Police after a dangerous birthday stunt went viral. For a social media clip, he poured a flammable liquid on a public road to create a fiery "33", which caused road damage and sparked public outrage. The police took action after the video circulated online, leading to his arrest.

A 33-year-old Mumbai car dealer was arrested by the Goregaon Police after a dangerous birthday stunt went viral. The man reportedly lit a fire in the shape of the number "33" for a social media clip by pouring flammable liquid on a public road outside. The conduct created a serious fire danger and damaged the road's surface in many places.

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“Reckless Birthday Stunt Sparks Outrage in Mumbai. In Goregaon West, a car dealer from Jogeshwari allegedly poured petrol on the MMRDA road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue and set it on fire while filming a birthday reel. The dangerous act damaged the road surface at 4 spots. Parked vehicles narrowly,” an individual wrote while sharing the video on Reddit.

In the beginning of the video, a man is seen attempting to light what looks to be a cigarette while standing in front of an automobile. Inflammable liquid is used to write the number "33" on the road. He ignites the road after lighting the matchstick. He strolls along the blazing road for a while in the video before leaving in his car.

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According to the Times of India (TOI), Goregaon Police arrested the 33-year-old after identifying him as a car salesman. He was arrested in accordance with the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

How Did Social Media React?

According to reports, the birthday film went viral and sparked an internet outrage, which is how the police found out about the event.

"I was going to say 'what a dirtbag,' but I'd be insulting the dirtbag," someone wrote. "Physical age is 33. Emotional & mental age is 13," said another. A third commented, “Now we used to do some wild shit growing up too, don’t get me wrong. But this…. It's just plain stupid lol like what thrill is he getting out of it anyways.”

According to the police, an FIR was registered by the Goregaon police after the man was accused of pouring inflammable liquid on the road and setting it on fire.