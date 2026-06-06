BRS leader KT Rama Rao demands an immediate probe into the alleged disappearance of 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal, worth Rs 1,600 crore, from Singareni Collieries, alleging a massive scam under the Telangana Congress government.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the alleged disappearance of nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

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KTR Details Alleged Discrepancy

In a letter addressed to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, KTR questioned how a massive quantity of coal, officially shown in Singareni's stock records, could have vanished without accountability.

KTR alleged that coal that should have been available in stockyards was illegally diverted and sold, causing a loss of nearly Rs 1,600 crore to the public sector undertaking. He demanded that the Union Government immediately ascertain the whereabouts of the missing coal and bring those responsible to justice.

He stated that ever since the Congress government assumed office in Telangana, Singareni has become synonymous with a series of scandals. From the Naini coal mine tender controversy to several other alleged irregularities, KTR said there has been no meaningful response from the Centre despite repeated demands from BRS.

According to a press release, official records on the Singareni website indicated availability of approximately 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal across multiple mines, including Mandamarri, Srirampur, Ramagundam-I, Ramagundam-II, Bhupalpally, Yellandu and Sathupalli. However, physical verification reportedly revealed that the coal stocks were not available at the designated locations.

He pointed out that despite records showing payment of coal cess and income tax on these stocks, the actual coal was allegedly missing from the ground. KTR questioned who was responsible for this discrepancy and why neither officials from the Union Coal Ministry nor the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had conducted inspections so far.

Accusations of Collusion and Call for Transparency

"The coal of Singareni belongs to the people of Telangana. Both the State and Central Governments are collectively endangering the future of this institution," KTR said in a press release.

He further alleged that if there is no tacit understanding between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Minister Kishan Reddy, the Centre should immediately order a thorough investigation and take stringent action against those responsible.

Demanding transparency, KTR called upon the Union Government to send an all-party delegation to the concerned mines and stockyards for on-ground verification. He said such an exercise would expose the large-scale irregularities allegedly taking place in Singareni.

Cites Other Irregularities

Referring to the earlier Naini coal mine tender controversy, KTR alleged that the Congress government introduced conditions such as mandatory site-visit certificates to favour select bidders. He claimed that despite BRS exposing the issue, no meaningful action had been taken against those involved.

KTR also raised concerns regarding alleged irregularities in solar power tenders, diesel procurement, explosive purchases, diversion of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and the alleged misuse of Singareni funds for non-core activities.

BRS Warns of Protests, Demands Judicial Inquiry

He accused both the Congress and the BJP of protecting those involved in various irregularities and demanded a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting judge into the Rs 1,600 crore coal scam.

"The livelihoods of thousands of Singareni workers and the future of Telangana's most valuable public sector institution are at stake. BRS will not tolerate any attempt to weaken or destroy Singareni through corruption and collusion," KTR stated.

He warned that if the Centre fails to order an investigation into the alleged scam, BRS, along with workers and employees of Singareni, would launch a large-scale agitation against both the State and Central Governments.

KTR reiterated that the workers of Singareni and the people of Telangana deserve complete transparency regarding the alleged disappearance of coal worth Rs 1,600 crore and demanded immediate corrective action.