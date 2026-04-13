In Bijnor, a minor girl was allegedly manipulated by her boyfriend into drugging her family, after which their home was robbed of valuables. The girl was then reportedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and his associates. Police have arrested several suspects, including the boyfriend, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A shocking case has emerged from Bijnor, where a minor girl was allegedly manipulated into drugging her own family before being gang-raped by her boyfriend and his associates, according to police reports.

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Investigators said the accused persuaded the girl to mix an intoxicating substance into food or tea served to her family members, rendering them unconscious. Once the family was incapacitated, valuables including cash and jewellery were reportedly stolen from the house.

The accused then allegedly took the minor to a secluded location, where she was sexually assaulted by multiple individuals. Police believe the crime was pre-planned, with the main accused involving his accomplices in the act.

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Following a complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Several accused, including the boyfriend, have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend others involved.

Officials described the incident as deeply disturbing and confirmed that the survivor has been sent for medical examination and support. The case has sparked concern over the manipulation and exploitation of minors, with authorities assuring strict action against the accused and intensified efforts to prevent such crimes.

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