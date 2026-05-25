An influencer sparked outrage by allegedly faking an injury for a business class upgrade on an Air India flight. A viral video shows the influencer using a neck brace to exploit airline assistance, a "hack" they shared online.

A social media influencer has landed in controversy after allegedly faking an injury to obtain a business class upgrade on an Air India flight, sparking massive outrage online. The incident went viral after the influencer shared a video documenting the alleged “hack,” triggering criticism from internet users who accused her of exploiting airline staff sympathy and misusing genuine disability assistance.

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According to the viral clip, the influencer appeared at the airport wearing a neck brace and pretending to suffer from a physical injury. She reportedly used the act to request special assistance and eventually secured an upgrade from economy to business class on an Air India flight. The video, which was uploaded on social media, quickly spread across platforms and ignited heated debates about ethics, influencer culture and misuse of public trust.

Watch the viral video here:

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Many users criticised the stunt, arguing that such behaviour makes life harder for passengers with legitimate medical conditions and disabilities. One viral comment read, “This is why genuine people suffer,” while another user wrote, “People who actually need assistance are questioned because of such content creators.”

Several users also questioned why such videos are being normalised online for views and engagement. Another comment stated, “Faking injuries for luxury perks is not clever content, it’s manipulation.” Social media discussions largely revolved around how viral trends often cross ethical boundaries in pursuit of online fame.

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The incident also reignited conversations around influencer accountability and platform responsibility. Many users demanded stricter action against creators who promote deceptive behaviour for entertainment or engagement. Some users even urged airlines to verify medical requests more carefully to prevent misuse of assistance services.

While Air India has not officially commented on the viral incident, the controversy has continued to gain traction online with thousands reacting to the clip across Instagram, X and Reddit. The video has also sparked broader debates about how social media validation and “viral hacks” are influencing public behaviour.

Despite criticism, some users argued that the incident reflects a wider culture of privilege-seeking and online performance rather than an isolated act. However, the overwhelming public response remained strongly negative, with many expressing concern about the impact such actions could have on genuinely injured or disabled passengers seeking airline support in the future.

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